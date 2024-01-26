Brian Laundrie Frantically Called Parents 20 Times After Killing Gabby Petito to Tell Them She Was 'Gone,' Explosive Deposition Reveals

The details of these calls were revealed in a court filing from November 2023, where depositions by both of Laundrie's parents were given. While transcripts of these depositions have not been released, additional information has been obtained by Daily Mail.

The depositions highlighted the tension and emotions experienced by Gabby's parents, whose lives were forever shattered by their daughter's tragic death.

The first of these calls took place on Sunday, August 29, at 4:00 PM and lasted 55 minutes. Another call occurred at 9:20 PM, lasting 22 minutes. Subsequently, a series of calls, estimated to be up to 20, transpired between Laundrie and his mother, Roberta, the following day, Monday, August 30.