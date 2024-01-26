Brian Laundrie Frantically Called Parents 20 Times After Killing Gabby Petito to Tell Them She Was 'Gone,' Explosive Deposition Reveals
Brian Laundrie reportedly made a series of frantic phone calls to his parents after confessing to the murder of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to phone records revealed in court, Laundrie made an unusually high number of calls to his parents over two days following Gabby's disappearance.
The number of calls, estimated to be up to 20, starkly contrasts the previous two months when Laundrie had only contacted his parents five times. This sudden flurry of calls allegedly occurred after Laundrie disclosed the news of the hiker's disappearance and expressed his need for a lawyer.
The details of these calls were revealed in a court filing from November 2023, where depositions by both of Laundrie's parents were given. While transcripts of these depositions have not been released, additional information has been obtained by Daily Mail.
The depositions highlighted the tension and emotions experienced by Gabby's parents, whose lives were forever shattered by their daughter's tragic death.
The first of these calls took place on Sunday, August 29, at 4:00 PM and lasted 55 minutes. Another call occurred at 9:20 PM, lasting 22 minutes. Subsequently, a series of calls, estimated to be up to 20, transpired between Laundrie and his mother, Roberta, the following day, Monday, August 30.
Among these calls, Laundrie's parents also reached out to their family lawyer, Steve Bertolino. The Laundries retained Bertolino's services on September 2, and the attorney advised the family to remain silent.
Nearly three weeks later, Gabby's remains were discovered in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Forest.
It was eventually revealed that Laundrie had strangled her, later driving back to his parents' home in North Port, Florida, in their white Ford Transit van. He subsequently disappeared when the police initiated their investigation, ultimately taking his own life in a swamp near his residence.
The lawsuit filed by Gabby's parents, Nichole Schmidt and Joseph Petito, accuses Christopher and Roberta Laundrie of withholding information about their daughter's death.
The civil case proceedings, scheduled for trial in May, will allegedly shed further light on the actions and demeanor of the Laundrie parents during the depositions.
According to Pat Reilly, the attorney representing the Petito family, Christopher dismissed the significance of the "gone" call in his deposition, stating that Gabby had a history of leaving for extended periods to meet friends.
Despite their immense personal grief, Gabby's parents reportedly still exhibit sympathy and empathy towards the Laundries, understanding the pain of losing a child.