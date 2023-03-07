Brian Laundrie's Mother Breaks Silence, Explains Cryptic 'Burn After Reading' Letter Written To Murderer Son

Brian Laundrie’s mother spoke out to explain a cryptic letter she penned to her son shortly before he was found dead nearly two years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come amid the civil lawsuit filed against Brian’s parents by the parents of Gabby Petito, Brian’s mother Roberta spoke out to explain the contents of a letter marked “burn after reading” that is currently being sought as evidence in the ongoing lawsuit.