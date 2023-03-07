Brian Laundrie's Mother Breaks Silence, Explains Cryptic 'Burn After Reading' Letter Written To Murderer Son
Brian Laundrie’s mother spoke out to explain a cryptic letter she penned to her son shortly before he was found dead nearly two years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come amid the civil lawsuit filed against Brian’s parents by the parents of Gabby Petito, Brian’s mother Roberta spoke out to explain the contents of a letter marked “burn after reading” that is currently being sought as evidence in the ongoing lawsuit.
But while an attorney for Gabby’s parents claimed the “burn after reading” letter made alleged references to a shovel, burying a dead body, and helping Brian get out of prison, Brian’s mother recently claimed the note was nothing but a “quirky” letter written to her son to repair their relationship.
“Although I do not know the exact date I wrote the letter, I do know that I wrote it and gave it to Brian before Brian and Gabby left Florida for New York which was on June 2, 2021,” Brian’s mother recently explained.
“In short, I was trying to connect with Brian and repair our relationship as he was planning to leave home,” Roberta Laundrie continued, “and I had hoped this letter would remind him how much I loved him.”
Roberta also claimed she wrote “burn after reading” on the letter in reference to a book, Burn After Writing, that she, Brian, and Gabby often joked about.
Steven Bertolino, the Laundries’ personal attorney who is currently named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit filed by Gabby’s parents, also indicated the cryptic letter was nothing more than a “personal” note between Roberta and her son.
“The purpose of the letter was to reach out to Brian while he and I were experiencing a difficult period in our relationship,” Roberta explained. “Brian and I always had a very open and communicative relationship and in the months prior to the trip our relationship had become strained.”
“Brian and I shared a love of stories and some of the language in the letter was using similar phrases to describe the depth of a mother’s love,” she continued. “While I used words that seem to have a connection with Brian’s actions and his taking of Gabby’s life, I never would have fathomed the events that unfolded months later between Brian and Gabby would reflect the words in my letter.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the remains of Brian Laundrie’s body were found inside Florida’s Carlton Reserve in October 2021 – nearly one month after Gabby Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming's Bridger–Teton National Forest on September 19, 2021.
Although Pat Reilly, the lawyer representing Gabby’s parents, claimed the “burn after reading” letter was found in Brian’s backpack by the FBI when his remains were discovered in October 2021, Roberta claimed the letter was already in the FBI’s possession before Brian’s body was discovered.
Reilly has since filed a motion to have the letter included as part of the discovery process in the ongoing lawsuit, although a court hearing to grant or deny Reilly’s motion has not yet been scheduled.