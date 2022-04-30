Amended Petito Lawsuit Claims Laundrie Family Went On Vacation Together Knowing Brian Murdered Gabby Petito
The family of slain social media star Gabby Petito recently filed an update to their lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents.
Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt initially sued Chris and Roberta Laundrie in March, alleging they knew more than they told authorities about their son's involvement in their daughter's heartbreaking disappearance, and that they later plotted his escape from the country.
Now, Gabby's parents have taken it a step further and claimed Chris and Roberta even took their son on a family camping trip not only knowing he had murdered Gabby, but knowing where her body was located.
The lawsuit was amended to include at least six changes after Judge Hunter W. Carroll told them there was a “perceived procedural deficiency” in the original filing, according to an NBC News affiliate. The updated complaint was filed in Sarasota County in Florida.
“While Gabrielle Petito’s family was suffering, the Laundrie family went on vacation to Fort DeSoto Park on September 6-7, 2021,” the amended lawsuit now reads.
“They went on vacation knowing that Laundrie had murdered Gabrielle Petito," it continues, "it is believed that they knew where her body was located, and further knew that Gabrielle Petito’s parents were attempting to locate her.”
As Radar previously reported, the budding travel blogger was reported missing on September 11, 2021, days after Brian returned from their cross-country road trip alone in Gabby's van.
Her body was discovered on September 19, 2021, at the Bridger-Teton National Forest In Wyoming where the former couple had recently camped. Following an autopsy, it was confirmed Gabby's death was a homicide by means of manual strangulation.
Prior to the discovery of Gabby's body, Brian's parents claimed he disappeared on September 14 without a trace. After a grueling five week manhunt, partial remains of Brian's body were found in Myakkahatchee Creek. His death was ruled to be a suicide.