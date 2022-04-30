Amended Petito Lawsuit Claims Laundrie Family Went On Vacation Together Knowing Brian Murdered Gabby Petito

The family of slain social media star Gabby Petito recently filed an update to their lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents.

Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt initially sued Chris and Roberta Laundrie in March, alleging they knew more than they told authorities about their son's involvement in their daughter's heartbreaking disappearance, and that they later plotted his escape from the country.

Now, Gabby's parents have taken it a step further and claimed Chris and Roberta even took their son on a family camping trip not only knowing he had murdered Gabby, but knowing where her body was located.