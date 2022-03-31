Brian Laundrie's Mom & Dad Ask Court To Dismiss $100k Lawsuit By Gabby Petito's Parents, Claim Fifth Amendment Gives Them Right To Remain 'Silent'

Brian Laundrie's mom and dad are asking the court to dismiss the $100k lawsuit brought against them by Gabby Petito's parents. The murdered 22-year-old vlogger's mother and father sued the Laundries, claiming they knew Brian killed Gabby and helped him escape.

Roberta and Christopher Laundrie's attorney, Steven Bertolino, filed the dismissal request in Sarasota, Florida, on Wednesday. According to Bertolino, his clients have and continue to exercise their fifth amendment rights.