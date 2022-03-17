Gabby Petito's Family Will Face Brian Laundrie's Parents Over Lawsuit, Judge Sets June Court Date

The lawsuit was filed last week. “It is believed, and therefore averred that… Brian Laundrie advised his parents, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie, that he had murdered Gabrielle Petito," the documents state. "On that same date, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie spoke with Attorney Steve Bertolino, and sent him a retainer on Sept. 2, 2021.”

Brian and Gabby were engaged to be married. The 22-year-old vlogger went missing while the two were on a cross-country road trip. Brian returned to the Laundrie family home on September 1 in Gabby's van without her.

In the lawsuit, Gabby's parents allege Brian's family went to great lengths to protect their son, with Roberta allegedly blocking Nicole on Facebook, as well as preventing the latter from contacting her via phone.