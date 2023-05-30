Gabby Petito 2.0? Tennessee Woman Vanishes on Cross-country Trip With Boyfriend
A Tennessee woman and her boyfriend went missing this month in a case that shares a series of startling similarities with the disappearance of Gabby Petito nearly two years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Nikki Alcatraz and her boyfriend, Tyler Stratton, left Nashville, Tennessee for Orange County, California in early May but have not been heard from since May 8.
According to Nikki’s sister, Toni Alcatraz, she last communicated with her sister on May 8 via text message. Nikki reportedly said she was in Arizona and was preparing to finish the last leg of the cross-country road trip.
“Then I didn’t hear anything else after that Monday morning,” the missing 33-year-old’s sister told outlet KNRN-TV on Sunday. “I talk to her almost every day, so I am scared something happened to them.”
Also concerning are reports that Nikki and Tyler had a run-in with police in Torrance County, New Mexico on May 4.
A police report from the incident revealed that a witness claimed to have seen Tyler punch Nikki in the face.
When the police responded to the call, they reportedly found Tyler with “blood coming from his mouth and nose.” Tyler also reportedly told the responding officers that Nikki attacked him first.
Although neither Nikki nor Tyler wanted to press charges against the other, the police reported that they transported the pair to “different places” to spend the night.
“Her eye was already turning black and you could tell she was beat up pretty bad,” Toni Alcatraz told KNRN-TV regarding a phone call she shared with her sister after the incident.
Meanwhile, a family friend reportedly met Nikki to drive the 33-year-old to California without Tyler – but the friend ultimately left without Nikki when she insisted on “going back to find” her boyfriend.
“I am scared something happened to them, whether they got in another fight or if they crashed her Jeep somewhere,” Nikki’s sister said this weekend. “I don’t think she is dead out there somewhere, but it’s all a possibility at this point, and I am really scared of that, but I’m praying that’s not the case.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Nikki and Tyler’s sudden disappearances this month share eerie similarities with the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito in August 2021 during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.
Petito’s deceased body was ultimately found in Bridger–Teton National Forest, Wyoming on September 19. Her cause of death was determined to be a homicide by strangulation.
Laundrie’s remains were found one month later in North Port, Florida’s Myakkahatchee Park on October 20, 2021. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.