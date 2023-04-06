Emily Ratajkowski Not Looking For ‘Serious Relationship’ With Harry Styles: Sources
Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles have been dating for months but sources claim the model is not looking “a serious relationship,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source close to the situation revealed that Ratajkowski is “not looking for a husband. The vibe she gives out is very attractive to guys.”
The insider added, “Emily doesn’t have any hang-ups when it comes to no-strings-attached fun.”
Ratajkowski, who is in the middle of a nasty divorce with her ex-Sebastian Bear-McClard, has been linked to a string of men in the past year — including Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Eric André, and now Styles.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Ratajkowski was caught making out with her friend Olivia Wilde’s ex in the streets of Toyko.
One insider said, “Emily’s only doing what men have been doing for centuries,” said the source. “Guys are shocked at how she’s able to seduce them with her charms and then leave without much consideration for their feelings.”
As we previously reported, sources close to Wilde claim Ratajkowski’s hookup with Styles was a stab in the back.
“This is a betrayal,” said a source to Page Six. An insider close to Olivia said she wants nothing “to do with this mess” and is “focused on her kids and her work.”
Wilde and Styles broke up in November after two years of dating. The relationship was quite serious with the actress planning to move in with the singer and planning their future together.
Wilde and Ratajkowski were last seen hanging out together at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party. The two even attended one of Styles’ concerts together before Wilde’s split.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Wilde and her ex Jason Sudeikis are in the middle of their own court battle over child support. The actress claimed the Ted Lasso star has not been paying her child support since their split but sources close to the situation scoffed at the suggestion.