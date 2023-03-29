Emily Ratajkowski's Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Accused Of Sexual Misconduct & 'Grooming' Teens With False Promises Of Fame

Emily Ratajkowski's ex Sebastian Bear-McClard has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, who alleged he was a predator who groomed and preyed on young females before and during his marriage to the model, RadarOnline.com has learned. Three women have come forward with allegations against Sebastian following his highly-public divorce and his firing from the production company he shared with the Safdie brothers, Elara Pictures.

Variety published a bombshell report on Wednesday, with statements from sources who allegedly witnessed Ratajkowski's estranged husband's behavior. One of the most disturbing allegations came from a female who said Sebastian reached out to her on Instagram in 2016 when she was only 17 and organized an informal meeting at a Soho loft.

He allegedly told his partners — well-known directors Josh and Benny Safdie — she was the perfect person to play a small part in their film, Good Time. While the teen was thrilled when she discovered Twilight star Robert Pattinson would be in the film, she claimed the on-set experience was horrific. According to the female, who is now 24, she was unaware of what her role entailed, but she ended up naked and standing in front of nearly a dozen men to perform a scene with an actor who had recently been released from prison.

She told the outlet that she “was utterly stunned and felt terrified" — adding her experience continued to intensify. "My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if ‘he could stick it in’ while the cameras rolled. I said ‘no,’” the female alleged.

Pattinson was reportedly not on the set when she filmed the Good Time scene, which failed to make the cut in the final version of the 2017 movie. While her name appeared in the credits, the woman claimed Sebastian never discussed the pay for her participation in the film. She said he bought her cigarettes after the shoot, revealing she does not get residuals from A24 — aka the entertainment company that released Good Time, as well as Sebastian and the Safdie brothers' other project Uncut Gems featuring Adam Sandler and Julia Fox.

She allegedly began engaging in a sexual relationship with Sebastian after the production, claiming they had a consensual romantic relationship for more than two years despite her age, as 17 is the legal age of consent in New York. FYI — Emily married Sebastian in February 2018. A spokesperson for the Safdie brothers released a statement in response to Variety's story, telling the outlet, “The Elara team were made aware of Sebastian McClard’s behavior in July 2022. They took immediate action and terminated him.”

The second accuser claimed she was "groomed" by a then-married Sebastian on Instagram, who allegedly dangled his position in the film industry over her head, making false promises of career opportunities. She was 18 at the time and recalled an incident where he allegedly had intercourse with her at the apartment he shared with his then-wife Emily.

"Sebastian and I started kissing. Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom," the second accuser stated. She also claimed he called her words like “retarded” and a “kike," although he later claimed his offensive language was just a joke. The female said Sebastian began tracking her through an app on her phone and sent messages to a 15-year-old girl on Instagram who had visited the Uncut Gems set.

When describing his reaction when he was confronted over his alleged behavior, she said, “Sebastian appeared pleased with himself and laughed at my comment. He did not deny my accusations." Several sources confirmed to Variety that Sebastian was fired in connection to his contact with the 15-year-old and his romantic involvement with another woman on the Uncut Gems set.

A third female — who has worked as an intern and assistant level on independent films — reportedly gave a statement about Sebastian's alleged troubling workplace behavior; however, Variety did not publish it. Sebastian and Emily both declined to comment — but sources say Ratajkowski isn't surprised.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Emily filed for divorce in September 2022 after only four years of marriage. The two are still fighting over custody of their two-year-old son, Sylvester. Ratajkowski wants full sole custody of the toddler.

