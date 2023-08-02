Kylie Jenner Accused of Appropriating Black Culture With Bratz Dolls Collab: 'You Are a White Woman, STOP IT!'

Kylie Jenner is being accused of "hating" that she's white after unveiling her mini Bratz Dolls, with many pointing out the limited-edition figurines appear darker-skinned than the reality star, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The brand's first-ever celebrity collaboration features six shrunken versions of the 25-year-old beauty mogul donning her most iconic red carpet looks. The “Bratzified” collection immediately went viral after its Tuesday debut — however, the reactions to the mini versions of Jenner might not be what Bratz bosses were hoping for.

"She hates that she is a white woman," one person wrote. "Am I tripping? Or are those dolls brown?? Kylie ain’t brown," replied another. "Why is her dolls biracial you are a WHITE WOMAN ma’am lol STOP IT!!!!" added a third. "All these dolls look black. Y’all can’t be serious," someone else commented.

Jenner seemed to be pleased with the outcome despite the negative reaction. “I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood, and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll,” the Kardashians star said in a press release, via the Hollywood Reporter. “I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team.”

The founder and creative director of Bratz, Jasmin Larian, said Jenner was the perfect choice for their first A-list collab. “Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago — from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive,” she stated. “Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today.”

The brand's art director, Chelsea Green, backed Larian's stance on the joint venture, saying the figurines "are as authentic and meticulously designed as possible." Still, fans beg to differ, expressing disappointment in the brand for not choosing a female of color.

"This doll is the color of Saweetie not Kylie," shared another naysayer. "All the black girls was busy or sum? Chloe, Halle, Coco, Keke?? I’ll even take Zendaya! Smh," commented someone else. "SMH who approved this?" posted a third. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bratz for comment.

This isn't the first time Jenner and her famous family have been accused of cultural appropriation. Her sisters, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner have all been accused of exploiting the features of Black women to get rich. Kylie, Kim, and Khloé also have biracial children with their one-time significant others.

