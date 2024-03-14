Your tip
Conor McGregor Sparks Concern With Erratic Behavior During SXSW Interview

conor mcgregors erratic behavior
Source: MEGA

Fans express concern for Conor McGregor after erratic behavior at SXSW.

Mar. 14 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

A video of an erratic Conor McGregor at South by Southwest festival (SXSW) has sparked concern for the UFC superstar, RadarOnline.com has learned.

McGregor was in Austin, Texas, on Friday to promote his remake of the cult classic film Road House with Jake Gyllenhaal.

conor mcgregors erratic behavior
Source: MEGA

McGregor's erratic behavior was on display at the SXSW debut of 'Road House.'

While McGregor was in the Lone Star State to drum up hype for his new action flick, his erratic behavior in one interview quickly shifted focus from the film to his wellbeing.

McGregor appeared sweaty, jittery, overly animated, and rambled answers to the reporter's questions at hyper speed in a video that has since gone viral.

conor mcgregors erratic behavior
Source: @B1ackSchefter/x

McGregor appeared jittery, sweaty and overly animated in one interview.

Fans took note of the UFC champion's unusual behavior — and suggested he was "definitely on something."

As clips of the interview made their rounds on social media, users alleged McGregor's behavior was similar to that of someone possibly under the influence.

conor mcgregors erratic behavior
Source: @B1ackSchefter/x

Social media users suggested McGregor acted like he was high.

"Watched on mute. Doesn't look good. He must be sweating through all of these suits," one user replied.

"Yikes. Intervention time," suggested a second user.

While McGregor has expressed a desire to return to the Octagon in June for International Fight Week, he hasn't been in a competitive match since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in his second loss to Dustin Poirier.

Since then, McGregor has made a full recovery — and an acting debut — but has yet to return to the sport that made him a UFC legend.

conor mcgregors erratic behavior
Source: MEGA

The 'Road House' remake is McGregor's acting debut.

Adding to speculation about McGregor's health was UFC President Dana White's reluctance to confirm whether or not UFC fans would see the Irishman in the Octagon in the future.

"First problem was he broke that shin bone, and he was recovering from that," White said of McGregor. "The other problem is he's f------ rich. Conor doesn't need money."

McGregor certainly appeared to be enjoying life away from the UFC world.

During SXSW, McGregor was spotted at a local bar — Little Woodrow's on Austin's iconic 6th Street — where he hosted a Road House takeover.

McGregor partied and mingled with patrons and was even spotted behind the bar pouring drinks.

