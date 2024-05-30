Cassie Ventura's former makeup artist claimed she witnessed Sean "Diddy" Combs brutally assaulting his ex, alleging it was years before the shocking hotel incident in 2016, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Cassie had sued Diddy for $30 million in November 2023, claiming he sexually and physically abused her during their 10-year relationship. While he initially denied those claims, the record mogul was forced to admit his actions after surveillance footage leaked showing him kicking and dragging her.