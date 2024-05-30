'Black Eye' and 'Badly Beaten': Diddy Assaulted Cassie Years Before Hotel Incident, Claims Makeup Artist
Cassie Ventura's former makeup artist claimed she witnessed Sean "Diddy" Combs brutally assaulting his ex, alleging it was years before the shocking hotel incident in 2016, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Cassie had sued Diddy for $30 million in November 2023, claiming he sexually and physically abused her during their 10-year relationship. While he initially denied those claims, the record mogul was forced to admit his actions after surveillance footage leaked showing him kicking and dragging her.
Cassie's lawsuit, which was settled in record time, sparked several other accusers to step forward and take legal action against Diddy. He is allegedly facing a possible grand jury indictment after federal agents raided two of his properties in connection to sex trafficking accusations.
Now, Cassie's ex-makeup artist is speaking out about an alleged assault she claimed to have witnessed between the U & Me singer and the Bad Boy Records founder.
Mylah Morales alleged she first saw Diddy allegedly beat Cassie in 2010. She said the alleged assault left Cassie with immediate injuries, including a black eye and knots all over her head.
"I have kept this secret for, like, 14 years," Morales told told CNN's Laura Coates, claiming she saw the former couple go into a hotel room where an alleged violent argument ensued.
"They went into the bedroom and shut the door and all I could hear was screaming and yelling," she claimed, stating she went into flight mode.
"Whatever was going on in there I don't know, but all I could think of was to grab Cassie's things and start packing it up and just getting her out to safety and bringing her to my house," Morales explained.
The make-up artist alleged that Cassie was "badly beaten" when she came out of the room, and had "a lot of knots all over her head," a black eye and a "busted lip."
She confessed that they did not report Diddy to the police because they were scared of the consequences.
"Puffy is a very powerful person and we were quite terrified," she concluded.
Diddy has faced backlash from fans and colleagues in the music industry after the violent video of him beating Cassie surfaced earlier this month. He issued an apology video, taking full responsibility his actions and claiming he got help following the incident.