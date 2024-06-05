'Petty Sore Losers' King Charles and Prince William Launch Plot to 'Take Harry's Titles'
King Charles and his heir, Prince William, are said to be in dead-serious talks about stripping renegade Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle of their royal titles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Charles and William reportedly consider the move , insiders claim the palace fears they'll spark massive public backlash.
Sources claim the loss of titles would be a major blow to the Duke of Sussex, 39, and Duchess Meghan, 42, who reportedly were "delighted" that chairs for a public appearance were "labeled" with their titles during a recent trip to Nigeria, where they were treated as royals despite their visit not being officially tied to England.
Harry and Meghan were officially called "royal highnesses" after their 2018 marriage when they performed official duties representing the monarchy.
But they lost those titles after they dumped their jobs as reps of the royal family in 2020 and went to America, where they've been using their celebrity to land more than $100 million in deals while living on a $19 million estate in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.
Despite giving up their official royal duties, Harry and Meghan have continued to use their royal titles, even on their official website. Now, sources claim Charles and William want to strip the rogue pair of their Sussex titles, too, but wonder whether the backlash is worth it!
According to the Globe, royal expert and author Tom Quinn noted, "The last thing they want is to give the renegades something else to complain about."
"William and his father know that even without their royal titles Meghan and Harry would carry on traveling the world as if they were royals and most people in the world will still welcome them."
A source close to Meghan, however, has cast doubt on claims made by Quinn over the years.
Indeed, the title stripping would likely backfire since many people love to rub next to the defrocked Sussexes — and then brag about it, insiders dished.
"Charles and William are right to worry that stripping the rogue couple of titles would only result in them with egg on their face," a source said.
"To many people, who have no idea of royal protocol or even care, Harry and Meghan will always be 'prince' or 'duke and duchess' no matter what the king does," the tipster continued.
"So stripping the titles would be a waste of time — and make Charles and William look like petty sore losers."