'Random Act of Violence' at Ohio Grocery Store Leaves 3-Year-Old Boy Fatally Stabbed, Mother Injured: Police

Grocery Store Stabbing Leaves Ohio Toddler Dead, Mother Injured
Source: North Olmsted Police Department; GoFundMe

Bionca Ellis (left) was arrested after she allegedly fatally stabbed Julian Wood (right) in a random grocery store attack, authorities said.

By:

Jun. 5 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

A 3-year-old boy has died after police say an Ohio woman stabbed him and his mother during a random attack outside a grocery store, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On June 3, emergency medical services responded to the parking lot of a Giant Eagle grocery store in North Olmsted, according to Front Page Detectives.

Officials said Julian Wood and his 38-year-old mother, Margot Wood, were transported to St. John Medical Center.

The mother is expected to make a full recovery, but authorities said the little boy died from his injuries.

Officers were able to identify a suspect, 32-year-old Bionca Ellis, and she was found nearby, still carrying the kitchen knife she used to attack the boy and his mother.

According to police, surveillance video allegedly shows Ellis getting the knife from a nearby Volunteers of America store, walking into the Giant Eagle, passing Wood and her son, and following the pair into the parking lot to their car.

Police said Ellis stabbed the boy in the face and back and his mother was stabbed in the shoulder during the five-second attack.

Ellis did not resist responding officers, and she was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, officials said.

She was booked into jail and was being held on a $1 million bond.

Investigators said they have not uncovered a motive, but “everything learned thus far points that this was a random act of violence.”

Ellis and the victims had no prior interactions before this incident and police said she had no “known violent criminal history."

Court records state she was charged with stealing from a Walmart in 2023 in North Olmsted and was convicted on a reduced charge of unauthorized use of property.

