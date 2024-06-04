Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who played a central role in Donald Trump's hush money trial, announced that her upcoming comedy tour had sold out, days after the ex-president was found guilty on all counts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The One Night Stand With Stormy Daniels standup shows will take place June 19 and 20 at The AllWays Lounge & Cabaret in New Orleans, Louisiana, and promise to be "full of excitement, laughter, and maybe even a few surprises!" according to the Eventbrite page.

It was originally "a one-night-only event," but Daniels revealed on X Monday that the first date had sold out, and a second show — titled ANOTHER One Night Stand With Stormy Daniels — had been added "due to demand."