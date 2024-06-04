Stormy Daniels' Comedy Shows 'SOLD OUT' Days After Donald Trump Guilty Verdict in Hush Money Trial
Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who played a central role in Donald Trump's hush money trial, announced that her upcoming comedy tour had sold out, days after the ex-president was found guilty on all counts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The One Night Stand With Stormy Daniels standup shows will take place June 19 and 20 at The AllWays Lounge & Cabaret in New Orleans, Louisiana, and promise to be "full of excitement, laughter, and maybe even a few surprises!" according to the Eventbrite page.
It was originally "a one-night-only event," but Daniels revealed on X Monday that the first date had sold out, and a second show — titled ANOTHER One Night Stand With Stormy Daniels — had been added "due to demand."
Hours later, she announced in another post, "Both of my comedy shows in New Orleans are now completely sold out! Thank you!!"
She also clapped back at a few critics, like one commenter who wrote, "That's not gonna end well for you," responding, "How so? None of my other comedy shows ended 'not well' so can't imagine the two shows I happen to be doing in my hometown would be different. Unless, you're threatening me? If so, it won't end well for you."
A post reading, "Prostitutes have never been funny," drew another quip from Daniels, who replied, "Guess it's a good thing I'm a pornstar and not a prostitute ... not that I expect you to understand the difference."
Her plans to take the stage became public in late May, when the adult film actress wrote on Instagram, "First show of the 2024 comedy tour has been announced!"
"This one will sell out so get your tickets early!" she predicted. The post came weeks after she took the witness stand in Trump's criminal trial in New York and testified about the $130k payment she received in exchange for her silence about a 2006 affair she claimed to have had with Trump. He pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.
Her testimony featured a series of shocking revelations, like her story about "spanking” Trump with a Forbes magazine during their hotel rendezvous in Lake Tahoe.
"Someone should spank you with that," she recalled allegedly telling Trump regarding the magazine with his face on it. "So I took it from him and I said turn around, and I swatted him."
On May 30, the jury convicted Trump on 34 charges of falsifying business documents to make the hush money payment, which the court said defrauded voters ahead of the 2016 election.
Trump has slammed the trial as a politically-motivated "witch hunt."