Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels' Comedy Shows 'SOLD OUT' Days After Donald Trump Guilty Verdict in Hush Money Trial

stormy daniels trump
Source: MEGA; X/@StormyDaniels

Stormy Daniels announced that both dates of her upcoming comedy tour had sold out, days after Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial.

By:

Jun. 4 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who played a central role in Donald Trump's hush money trial, announced that her upcoming comedy tour had sold out, days after the ex-president was found guilty on all counts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The One Night Stand With Stormy Daniels standup shows will take place June 19 and 20 at The AllWays Lounge & Cabaret in New Orleans, Louisiana, and promise to be "full of excitement, laughter, and maybe even a few surprises!" according to the Eventbrite page.

It was originally "a one-night-only event," but Daniels revealed on X Monday that the first date had sold out, and a second show — titled ANOTHER One Night Stand With Stormy Daniels — had been added "due to demand."

Article continues below advertisement

Hours later, she announced in another post, "Both of my comedy shows in New Orleans are now completely sold out! Thank you!!"

She also clapped back at a few critics, like one commenter who wrote, "That's not gonna end well for you," responding, "How so? None of my other comedy shows ended 'not well' so can't imagine the two shows I happen to be doing in my hometown would be different. Unless, you're threatening me? If so, it won't end well for you."

Article continues below advertisement
stormy daniels
Source: MEGA

Daniels has two standup comedy shows scheduled for June in New Orleans.

Article continues below advertisement

A post reading, "Prostitutes have never been funny," drew another quip from Daniels, who replied, "Guess it's a good thing I'm a pornstar and not a prostitute ... not that I expect you to understand the difference."

Her plans to take the stage became public in late May, when the adult film actress wrote on Instagram, "First show of the 2024 comedy tour has been announced!"

"This one will sell out so get your tickets early!" she predicted. The post came weeks after she took the witness stand in Trump's criminal trial in New York and testified about the $130k payment she received in exchange for her silence about a 2006 affair she claimed to have had with Trump. He pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.

MORE ON:
Stormy Daniels
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Her testimony featured a series of shocking revelations, like her story about "spanking” Trump with a Forbes magazine during their hotel rendezvous in Lake Tahoe.

"Someone should spank you with that," she recalled allegedly telling Trump regarding the magazine with his face on it. "So I took it from him and I said turn around, and I swatted him."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump begs scotus intervene reverse guilty hush money verdict
Source: MEGA

On May 30, Trump was convicted on all 34 counts in his New York hush money trial.

Article continues below advertisement

On May 30, the jury convicted Trump on 34 charges of falsifying business documents to make the hush money payment, which the court said defrauded voters ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump has slammed the trial as a politically-motivated "witch hunt."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.