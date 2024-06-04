Megyn Kelly Slams 'Infuriating' Casting of North West in 'Lion King' After 'Nepo Baby' Backlash: 'Not Well Suited for the Role'
Megyn Kelly sounded off about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 10-year-old daughter starring as Simba in Disney's The Lion King 30th-anniversary concert, calling it an "infuriating" casting choice that could have been a massive opportunity for another child.
As we previously reported, critics have claimed North secured the role not because of talent but because her parents are wealthy superstars.
The casting choice has sparked an intense debate online about "nepo babies" getting preferential treatment after a video of North singing "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" went viral.
"I'm sorry, I am a public person. And I certainly don't want my kids to not get opportunities because I've chosen this life," Kelly explained while chatting with Dave Rubin, host of The Rubin Report, in a new clip from The Megyn Kelly Show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Nor would I feel comfortable exploiting the fact that people know who I am to insert my already enormously privileged kid into a role that – let me just be kind – she was not well suited for."
North was labeled as a "special guest" alongside American Idol finalist-turned singer and movie star Jennifer Hudson, taking the stage wearing a playful furry hooded sweatshirt with matching shorts, socks, and fuzzy slippers.
The 10-year-old made her Hollywood Bowl debut on Friday and Saturday in honor of the Live-to-Film Concert Event, which featured performances of the film's biggest songs from cast members of the 1994 original, 2019 remake, and Broadway musical.
North got to collaborate with a handful of talented stars including Billy Eichner, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Bradley Gibson, and Jason Weaver.
"The nepo baby situation that's happening there with double billionaire parents, so that this kid could get this role that could have gone to somebody else and honestly, should have gone to somebody else, is infuriating," Kelly explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Others have shown support to North taking the role, arguing that it is not a big deal. "They literally got a bunch of famous people for the one time show and then picked a famous kid who can sing and move for her part. Can y'all relax?" a social media user wrote.
Kim, meanwhile, has shrugged off the critics and celebrated North's stage debut online while also treating fans to several behind-the-scenes videos.