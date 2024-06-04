Autopsy Report: 'American Idol' Singer Mandisa's Cause of Death Revealed as 'Complications of Obesity' After Grammy-Winner Died at 47
American Idol alum Mandisa's official cause of death has been revealed to be "complications of class III obesity," according to a newly released autopsy report.
Her manner of death is listed as natural and a toxicology report found nothing abnormal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
TMZ noted the medical examiner stated she weighed 488 pounds at the time of her death.
Class III is also categorized as "severe" obesity, according to Web MD, which explains that it is a serious health condition that is diagnosed when someone has a BMI greater than 40, a BMI of greater than 35 with at least one serious obesity-related condition, or being more than 100 pounds over your recommended weight.
RadarOnline.com exclusively confirmed in the days after Mandisa's passing that her autopsy was complete.
A spokesperson for the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office told us it could take between eight and 12 weeks for the results to come in.
Mandisa was found dead in her home in Franklin, Tennessee, by friends on April 18. It was claimed that she "was last known alive approximately three weeks" earlier.
The Franklin Police Department told RadarOnline.com in a statement that month, "There is no indication the death was the result of suspicious or criminal activity."
"We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time," a rep for the star shared following news of her death.
Mandisa rose to fame on season 5 of American Idol, finishing the singing competition in the top 9. She cited both Whitney Houston and Def Leppard as her biggest musical influences.
She went on to release her debut album, True Beauty, in 2007, which took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart.
Mandisa proved she was no flash in the pan with 2013's Overcomer, earning a coveted Grammy Award win for best contemporary Christian music album the following year. She released a total of six studio albums throughout her career.
"Mandisa was an adored icon on American Idol and in the music industry," read a tribute from the show. "She had become a platinum-selling artist and had won several Grammys for her music. Her passing has left everyone on the show heartbroken, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family."