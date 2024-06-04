Trump Slams Biden Immigration Crackdown as 'Weak' and 'Pathetic,' Claims It Will 'Make The Invasion Worse'

Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden's recent crackdown on immigration, calling the move inadequate in addressing the border crisis and predicting it would "make the invasion worse," RadarOnline.com can report.

On Tuesday, Biden responded to mounting pressure over the influx of migrants at the southern border by signing an executive order that temporarily tightened restrictions between two points of entry.

Asylum requests will be suspended once the average daily threshold of 2,500 encounters has been reached for the week — a milestone that a senior administration official said had already been met on Tuesday, meaning the order would go into effect immediately.