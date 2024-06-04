Trump Slams Biden Immigration Crackdown as 'Weak' and 'Pathetic,' Claims It Will 'Make The Invasion Worse'
Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden's recent crackdown on immigration, calling the move inadequate in addressing the border crisis and predicting it would "make the invasion worse," RadarOnline.com can report.
On Tuesday, Biden responded to mounting pressure over the influx of migrants at the southern border by signing an executive order that temporarily tightened restrictions between two points of entry.
Asylum requests will be suspended once the average daily threshold of 2,500 encounters has been reached for the week — a milestone that a senior administration official said had already been met on Tuesday, meaning the order would go into effect immediately.
“The border is not a political issue to be weaponized," the president said in a speech at the White House as he announced the executive order.
Senior administration officials said in a call with reporters that “individuals who cross the southern border unlawfully or without authorization will generally be ineligible for asylum, absent exceptionally compelling circumstances, unless they are accepted by the proclamation.”
Trump criticized the president for not taking a tough enough stance on the issue, expressing skepticism over the order's effectiveness. The presumed 2024 presidential candidate for the Republican Party posted a video to his alternative social media platform, Truth Social, with a rant about "Crooked Joe Biden" who he claimed "has totally surrendered our Southern Border."
"The truth is that Joe Biden’s executive order won’t stop the invasion," the ex-president continued, calling the move "weak" and "pathetic," arguing that "it will actually make the invasion worse."
"Millions of people a year will continue to pour across our border and be released into our country," he claimed, adding that when he was president, "we built over 500 miles of border wall, stopped the flood of criminals, and we had the safest border in the history of our country."
"We need to secure our border once and for all," Trump added, promising this would be his "top priority" if elected in November.
"On day one, I will seal the border, stop the invasion, and send Joe Biden’s illegal aliens back home," he said, "They have to be sent back home because no country can sustain the damage that our country is sustaining."
He went on to declare that "criminals" were being sent into the U.S., saying, "They’re taking their drug dealers and their people in jail, lots of people in jail. They’re taking their murderers, killers, they’re taking them all and sending them into the United States."
Trump also referenced the upcoming debate between the vying candidates, saying, "it’s all about Joe because he knows we have a debate coming up in three weeks."
The presidential hopefuls — who have yet to be dubbed the official candidates for each of their parties — agreed to face off in the earliest-ever presidential debate on June 27.