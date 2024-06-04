Aaron Rodgers DID NOT Snub President Trump: Inside the 'Priceless' Moment Between NFL Legend and Ex-Prez
Controversial NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers clarified that he did not snub ex-president Donald Trump during a recent UFC fight in Newark, New Jersey.
After a clip of Rodgers seemingly snubbing Trump went viral, Rodgers took to social media to clear the air — and share the "priceless" moment he shared with the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, June 2, Rodgers — who endorsed independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — responded to chatter about the viral moment by posting a photo of him shaking Trump's hand at the UFC event to his Instagram story.
The quarterback captioned the post, "pic with President Trump." In another line, he added "priceless" with the green check emoji and the hashtag "handshake."
Rodgers' post followed scrutiny over a viral video that appeared to capture the NFL star seemingly ignoring the ex-president.
In the widely circulated video, Trump was seen walking to his seat alongside UFC president Dana White. As the pair walked down the aisle, with Trump shaking fans' hands in the process, Rodgers and his former Green Bay Packers teammate Mercedes Lewis remained seated.
Rodgers appeared to glance at up at Trump as he paraded by, but offered no reaction to seeing the ex-president.
While Trump critics applauded the NFL star for not giving the convicted felon ex-president the time of day, others weren't as happy with him over the apparent slight.
"Best thing Rodgers has done in years," wrote one X user in response to the viral video. Another replied, "Aaron Rodgers doing what every person with integrity and morality would do."
The tone on social media quickly shifted, however, after Rodgers posted the Instagram story, which was then shared to X by a fan.
"No, Aaron Rodgers did not snub President Trump. They met and shook hands. Rodgers called the moment 'priceless,'" the X user captioned the post with a screenshot of Rodgers' story.
MAGA supporters quickly applauded the quarterback for "sharing the truth" and slammed those who criticized him a day earlier.
"Imagine jumping to conclusions and shooting bad energy at @AaronRodgers12 because you didn't see this in time," wrote one X user.
A second commented, "Thanks for sharing the truth" and a third reacted, "The devil works hard, but leftists and RINOs work harder to spin stories against Trump."
A fourth noted, "Rule of thumb wait 24 hours before jumping on bandwagon."