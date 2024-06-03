Revealed: Nearly Half of Voters Think Donald Trump Should Quit Presidential Campaign After Guilty Verdict

The explosive guilty verdict in Donald Trump's hush money trial has elicited mixed reactions from the American public, but one poll found that nearly half of voters believe the presumed GOP candidate should put an end to his 2024 bid for president in light of the conviction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll — conducted immediately after the verdict was announced — revealed on Sunday that 50% of voters believed the New York jury made the right decision when they found the ex-president guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. However, nearly half of voters also believed the charges were politically motivated.