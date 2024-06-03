Revealed: Nearly Half of Voters Think Donald Trump Should Quit Presidential Campaign After Guilty Verdict
The explosive guilty verdict in Donald Trump's hush money trial has elicited mixed reactions from the American public, but one poll found that nearly half of voters believe the presumed GOP candidate should put an end to his 2024 bid for president in light of the conviction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll — conducted immediately after the verdict was announced — revealed on Sunday that 50% of voters believed the New York jury made the right decision when they found the ex-president guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. However, nearly half of voters also believed the charges were politically motivated.
Trump became the first former U.S. president in history to be convicted of a felony crime, and the jury agreed that he intended to cover up a series of hush money payments in an effort to influence the 2016 presidential election, which he won.
Of the ABC/Ipsos poll respondents, 49%, thought Trump should end his presidential campaign because of the verdict, while 37% believed he should continue, and 14% were undecided. Among Democrats, 79% believed he should quit, while 52% of Independents and just 16% of Republicans held this view.
Despite these findings, the poll also showed no significant change in public opinion stemming from the verdict, with the historic ruling having little impact on the favorability ratings of Trump and President Joe Biden.
Ipsos noted that the results were "essentially unchanged" from polling conducted shortly after the charges against Trump were filed in April of last year.
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Says Jail Won't Stop His Campaign, Convicted GOP Frontrunner Will Run 'Even If He's Locked Up'
- Melania Trump's Absence From Courtroom 'Shouldn't be Interpreted as a Lack of Love and Support,' Ex-Prez's Lawyer in Hush Money Case Insists
- What Conviction? Ivanka Trump Appears Cheery With Workout Pal in First Outing Since Daddy Donald's Guilty Verdict
The latest poll showed the number of voters who held a "favorable opinion" of Trump was at 31%, just slightly higher than the 29% found in March of this year. Biden saw a slight favorability decrease in this time frame, from 33% to 32%.
The survey, conducted between May 31 and June 1, polled more than 781 adults and the results came with a 3.7% margin of error.
As RadarOnline.com reported on Monday, Trump recently pleaded for the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the guilty verdict before his sentencing in July, which is scheduled a mere four days before the 2024 Republican National Convention on July 15. Trump is expected to be named the official 2024 Republican nominee at the RNC.
The embattled ex-president, now a convicted felon, posted to his Truth Social account on Sunday to complain about his upcoming sentencing "for not having done anything wrong."
"A Radical Left Soros backed D.A., who ran on a platform of 'I will get Trump,' reporting to an 'Acting' Local judge, appointed by the Democrats, who is HIGHLY CONFLICTED, will make a decision which will determine the future of our Nation?" Trump wrote, "The United States Supreme Court MUST DECIDE!"
Trump has also vowed to appeal the conviction.