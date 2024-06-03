Donald Trump Begs SCOTUS to Intervene and Reverse His Guilty Hush Money Verdict: 'The United States Supreme Court MUST DECIDE!'
Donald Trump recently begged the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and reverse his guilty hush money verdict before he is sentenced next month, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after a New York jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records last week, the convicted felon former president rushed to Truth Social to plead with the Supreme Court regarding the matter.
Trump also complained that his sentencing, which is currently set for July 11, was scheduled for just four days before the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 15.
He also once again attacked “radical” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and “highly conflicted” Judge Juan Merchan.
“The ‘Sentencing’ for not having done anything wrong will be, conveniently for the Fascists, 4 days before the Republican National Convention,” the convicted ex-president charged on Sunday night.
“A Radical Left Soros backed D.A.,” he continued, “who ran on a platform of ‘I will get Trump,’ reporting to an ‘Acting’ Local Judge, appointed by the Democrats, who is HIGHLY CONFLICTED, will make a decision which will determine the future of our Nation?”
“The United States Supreme Court MUST DECIDE!” Trump demanded.
Meanwhile, the former president also repeated his usual claims that the case against him was a “hoax” and “election interference” by the Democrats ahead of the race for the White House in November.
“Nobody even knew what the crime was until the Judge gave his Unconstitutional Instructions,” Trump wrote on Sunday. “A total Hoax!”
“A case like this has NEVER been brought before,” he concluded. “A Country in peril. Election Interference!”
- 'Don’t P--- off the Judge!': Trump’s Former Doorman Who Peddled Fake Love Child Story Offers Advice to Ex-Prez, Vows to Vote for Him Over Biden
- 'It's Political Malpractice': Trump Critic Mitt Romney Says Ex-Prez Should Never Have Been Prosecuted — Suggests Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Will Lose 'The Political War'
- 'He's Not a Very Healthy Man': Ex-Top Trump Executive Says Guilty Verdict Will put 'Strain' on Trump's Health
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s Truth Social rant on Sunday night came just days after a New York jury found the already embattled ex-president guilty on Thursday of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a series of hush money payments to influence the 2016 presidential election.
The guilty verdict made Trump the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of felony crimes.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Trump claimed that the trial was “rigged” against him shortly after the bombshell guilty verdict was handed down. He also insisted that the “real verdict” would be made in November with the general election.
“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial,” Trump told reporters after leaving the Manhattan courtroom last week. “The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people.”
“They know what happened,” he added, “and everyone knows what happened here.”
The 45th president and presumptive GOP nominee protested his guilty verdict further on Friday morning during his first official press event after his criminal conviction was announced.
He dubbed Judge Merchan a “devil” and claimed that his defense team’s witnesses were “literally crucified” during the historic six-week criminal trial.
“They were literally crucified by this man who looks like an angel,” Trump grumbled during his first presser as a convicted felon on Friday morning. “But he’s really a devil.”