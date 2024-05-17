Home > Misc 9 Tips for Effective Real Estate Web Design to Nail More Clients By: Connor Surmonte May 17 2024, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

We get it — Miami real estate is cutthroat, and every agent or company is looking for that next mega-sale. But how can you get the upper hand on your competition when you’re already so busy nailing new listings, viewings, and sales? If you invest in a nice-looking website, you can increase the chances of people viewing your listings. And how can you get that, you ask? Well, with the help of a few Digital Silk Miami-based designers, of course. With the right web design team and a few tips, you can get more calls about your listings than ever. Let’s look at nine web design best practices and tips that will overhaul your real-estate digital identity and bring in more buyers for your listings.

Must-have Features for a Functional Real Estate Website

The real estate industry is a visual-oriented business. Buyers must see to believe – and subsequently open their pockets. As an experienced agent, you can spend hours on home staging or giving owners remodeling tips to increase their selling odds. But online things are different. You need to apply different strategies to attract prospective buyers and convert them. The first step is finding a pro web developer team to build your dream website. You can start your search at www.designrush.com, where many professional web design teams from Miami await.

1. Clear property listings

The best thing you can do is put up all the details about your property listings on your website. Most prospective buyers will surely check out your available units and properties online, so it pays to give them as much information as possible to entice them. Your website listings should include: ●Square footage for each space ●Number and type of rooms – bedrooms, living room, bathrooms, terrace, open or closed-space kitchen, etc. ●Floor coverings ●Types of systems – electrical, heating, water ●Furniture and appliances included, if any ●Common areas and spaces in a condominium ●Remodeling opportunities for the bathroom, kitchen, garage, basement, etc.

2. Add high-quality property images

You’re working in a visually-oriented business where image sells. You need to work this angle to your advantage. Take property pictures from every angle to capture all relevant details. Take photos of every room and add pictures from the outside, the yard, and so on so your buyers can know the neighborhood. If you have the option, use drone footage, too. Make sure your photos and videos are as clear and high-quality as possible to impact buyers from the first view.

3. Use internal search tools and filters

Think about your website users. They’re looking to purchase real estate and probably have a set of criteria in mind. You can respond to these needs by having your web design team add a powerful internal search tool. It plays an essential part in generating leads. Add filters that match user intent, such as: ●Region ●Price ●Structure ●Type of land ●Square footage ●Number of rooms ●Lot size, etc.

4. Enable sharing features

Share your property with viewers from different platforms to target a broader audience. Many can find you through social media channels like Facebook, TikTok, or Instagram. Add trackable links to your web listings to direct buyers to your real estate website. You can also share properties in your portfolio with buyers through emails and text messages if you want. Plus, adding a Share button that website visitors can use is free publicity for you! Who knew that working with a web design team to update your website could mean more business opportunities for you?

5. Make contact information as accessible as possible

Driving traffic to your website is good, but it becomes meaningless when the buyer can't quickly find your contact information to seal the deal. In most cases, buyers hesitate to contact a real estate agent or broker when they can’t stick the phone number to a face. Make the experience as easy as possible by adding a photo, name, and phone number for each agent on your website. You can even have your web design team add a contact form to each property listing. That way, buyers can more easily inquire about these estates and get answers to their questions. Allow buyers to start the conversation comfortably and have your agents call them.

6. Adopt user-friendly web navigation

Keep your real estate website as easy to navigate as possible. That said, don’t overcomplicate or oversimplify things. Keep a simple menu with aptly named categories and simple visual elements. Buyers should find information quickly and interact with web pages without a hassle. You can even have your Miami web design team use the three-click rule, where users have to check out the contents of a web page in three clicks. Ask for a sticky menu to allow website users to move through categories quicker at any time, add bold buttons to attract attention and entice visitors to take action, and make your About Us and Contact Us pages visible.

7. Make your website mobile-friendly

As audiences shift to smartphones, you should prioritize website mobile responsiveness. Your Miami web design team, contracted from Digital Rush, can segment your visitor flow and mobile search and form data to make your website accessible for various devices. When you design your real estate website using a mobile-first approach, you can boost search engine rankings by improving its visibility. This can increase buyer numbers and reach the real estate industry spotlight.

8. Focus on usability

Although it may be tempting, avoid making your website flashy. Adding animations and gifs can look fun, but they detract from the website's goal. Focus instead on usability. Visual elements don’t necessarily engage your buyer audience; real information will. Remember that your web visitors are there to check property information. Keep the following in mind when building your website with a professional team: ●Avoid a complex user navigation ●Avoid a non-responsive, mobile-friendly interface ●Keep loading page speeds up ●Keep menu design straightforward ●Eliminate broken links and bugs from content and web design.

9. Track visitors with online forms

Your website must contain online forms for marketing purposes because your business type requires you to collect data about web visitors. You can track your visitors using lead capture forms or trackable landing pages. Of course, depending on your budget, you can invest in more complex tools and apps. With lead capture forms, you can capture potential buyers and get their information, and discriminate against visitors not looking to make a purchase. You can convince your target audience to come to an open house or a private tour and notify them about price drops, promotions, or new properties. Well, now you have some insight into how your digital real estate website should look. You need a high-quality web design with interactive features, a clean menu and user interface with search filters, mobile-friendliness, and concise information about your residential and commercial real estate offers. Managing properties digitally can be quite challenging, but it can also help you make your business more visible and accessible to prospective clients.

