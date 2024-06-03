Kanye West Reaches Settlement With Ex-Yeezy Staffer After Being Accused of Stiffing Her Overtime and Meal Breaks

Kanye West no longer has to worry about the legal battle with his ex-design assistant. Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that Ye settled the lawsuit filed by Taliah Leslie after she accused him of stiffing her on overtime and violating the labor code.

"Counsel represent the parties have reached a settlement agreement," the documents dated on May 22 read. While it was claimed they settled last year, the pair went back to war, with the latest documents revealing they entered an agreement "on or about March 25, 2024."