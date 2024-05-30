Ye's Chopping Block: Rapper Parts Ways With Attorney in $1 Million Bombshell Legal Battle Days After Cutting Ties With Chief of Staff

Ye filed the documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on May 20, informing the court he was swapping out his former attorneys, London D. Meservy and Justin Morello, for a flashy Beverly Hills legal representative.

We can reveal that Ye hired Brian Brumfield of The Brumfield Law Group to take on Tony Saxon, who sued Kim Kardashian's ex in September 2023 for alleged discrimination, violations of the labor code, and retaliation.