Ye's Chopping Block: Rapper Parts Ways With Attorney in $1 Million Bombshell Legal Battle Days After Cutting Ties With Chief of Staff

Kanye West has swapped out his legal team helping him fight an ex-employee's lawsuit.

May 30 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Kanye West is saying goodbye to his legal team fighting the $1 million lawsuit brought on by an ex-employee, who claimed the star made him sleep outside of his unfinished Malibu mansion in "makeshift conditions." Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that the Vultures rapper filed a substitution of attorney notice just days after he lost his longtime Yeezy Chief of Staff, far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

Documents show he swapped his legal team out for a flashy lawyer in Beverly Hills.

Ye filed the documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on May 20, informing the court he was swapping out his former attorneys, London D. Meservy and Justin Morello, for a flashy Beverly Hills legal representative.

We can reveal that Ye hired Brian Brumfield of The Brumfield Law Group to take on Tony Saxon, who sued Kim Kardashian's ex in September 2023 for alleged discrimination, violations of the labor code, and retaliation.

Everyone signed off on the change, including Ye's Head of Legal, indicating his ex-attorneys are fine parting ways with the controversial superstar. The documents were dated five days after news broke that Ye split from his longtime pal Yiannopoulos when the latter took issue with the formation of "Yeezy Porn."

That makes three confidants that Ye has left behind in a matter of weeks.

Ye's lawyer swap comes on the heels the star loosing his Yeezy Chief of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos.

Brumfield will now handle the bombshell legal battle with Saxon, who claimed Ye initially hired him as a project manager in September 2021 and then asked him to provide 24/7 security for the beachfront mansion and act like a live-in caretaker for $20k per week.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Saxon alleged that during his entire employment, he "was sleeping in makeshift conditions, finding empty spaces on the ground and using his coat as a makeshift bedding."

Saxon accused Ye of forcing him to sleep outside on the ground while he acted as 24/7 security at the rapper's unfinished Malibu mansion.

Saxon said he complained several times about the working conditions and hazards around the home — including not having safety equipment despite workers demolishing the property — but Ye "took no action."

He said he injured his back and informed the musician he needed time off, but Ye reportedly "continued to insist on having updates on the house." Saxon claimed one of the more dangerous jobs Ye insisted on was removing "all the electricity and windows from the home."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The rapper is fighting Saxon's lawsuit, demanding the judge toss out his claims.

While he allegedly voiced his concerns to the superstar, he claimed Ye "persisted, raising his voice, and insisting on moving large generators inside the house, which could potentially lead to a fire hazard." Saxon alleged that Ye "threatened" him when he expressed his worry over the project. Saxon claimed he was fired for not complying with West's request and sued him in excess of $1 million in damages.

But the rapper hit back, asking that all of Saxon's claims be thrown out.

The case is still ongoing.

