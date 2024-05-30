MSNBC Anchor Joy Reid Goes on Foul-Mouthed Tirade After Confrontation with MAGA Supporter

MSNBC's Joy Reid called fringe media personality Ben Bergquam a "f---ing idiot" as the MAGA supporter heckled her outside Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York.

Bergquam , a correspondent on the Conservative network Real America’s Voice, showed up at the Manhattan courthouse on Wednesday to document his interactions with people in the buzzing crowd after the case was handed to the jury for a verdict.

MSNBC's Joy Reid called fringe media personality Ben Bergquam a "f---ing idiot" as the MAGA supporter heckled her outside Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.

EPIC video! Just got Trump-Deranged, Cultural-Appropriated-Hair, Joy Ann Reid as she was heading into the sham Trump trial in New York City! 😂😂😂 I don’t think she liked the questions!!! P.s. MSNBC is #Fakenews ! Real America’s Voice News @RealAmVoice … pic.twitter.com/otMqUTszkj

In one video, he filmed himself approaching a smiling Reid as she made her way down a crosswalk, and Bergquam said, "Joy, just wondering, do you think people with 'Trump Derangement Syndrome know they have it?'"

Reid's grin turned into a wince as she clapped back, "You're an idiot." Bergquam then jabbed, "And second question, did you steal Trump's haircut or did he steal yours?" Reid spoke over the right-winger's insult, calling him a "f---ing idiot."

The pro-Trumper then followed up, yelling to a now distant Reid, "Cultural appropriation haircut right there," before laughing into the camera, "She didn't like that too much. Joy Reid everybody. 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.' Full swing."