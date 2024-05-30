Your tip
MSNBC Anchor Joy Reid Goes on Foul-Mouthed Tirade After Confrontation with MAGA Supporter

May 30 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

MSNBC's Joy Reid called fringe media personality Ben Bergquam a "f---ing idiot" as the MAGA supporter heckled her outside Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bergquam, a correspondent on the Conservative network Real America’s Voice, showed up at the Manhattan courthouse on Wednesday to document his interactions with people in the buzzing crowd after the case was handed to the jury for a verdict.

In one video, he filmed himself approaching a smiling Reid as she made her way down a crosswalk, and Bergquam said, "Joy, just wondering, do you think people with 'Trump Derangement Syndrome know they have it?'"

Reid's grin turned into a wince as she clapped back, "You're an idiot." Bergquam then jabbed, "And second question, did you steal Trump's haircut or did he steal yours?" Reid spoke over the right-winger's insult, calling him a "f---ing idiot."

The pro-Trumper then followed up, yelling to a now distant Reid, "Cultural appropriation haircut right there," before laughing into the camera, "She didn't like that too much. Joy Reid everybody. 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.' Full swing."

Source: MEGA

Reid shut down Bergquam as he compared her haircut to Donald Trump's.

Bergquam shared the video on X, writing in the post, "EPIC video! Just got Trump-Deranged, Cultural-Appropriated-Hair, Joy Ann Reid as she was heading into the sham Trump trial in New York City!" He added, "I don’t think she liked the questions!!!"

As noted by The Daily Beast, "The activities of Trump supporters outside the criminal hush money trial have thus far largely been confined to heckling, shouting matches or—in Bergquam’s case—any encounter that could conceivably go viral."

Source: MEGA

Day two of jury deliberation began on Thursday in Trump's criminal hush money trial in New York.

Bergquam's video of his exchange with Reid has attracted significantly more attention than any of his other recent posts, with 341k views as of Thursday. The video was also the only pinned post on his X account, where he describes himself as a "Christian Conservative Husband & Father."

Jurors began their second day of deliberations after requesting to review testimony from ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and former National Enquirer boss David Pecker, two key witnesses.

Source: MEGA

Trump is charged with allegedly falsifying business documents to make a $130k hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The 12-person panel is tasked with deciding whether to convict Trump on 34 counts of allegedly falsifying business documents to make a $130k hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Cohen claimed to have facilitated the payment on behalf of Trump, in an effort to boost the presidential candidate's image ahead of the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

