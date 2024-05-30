SHOCKING VIDEO: Mexican Mayoral Candidate Assassinated at Point-Blank Range During Campaign Rally
A mayoral candidate in Mexico was assassinated at point-black range during a campaign rally this week, RadarOnline.com can report – and the devastating incident was all caught on video.
The shocking assassination occurred in Coyuca de Benitez, Guerrero on Wednesday afternoon as candidate Alfredo Cabrera campaigned in front of hundreds of his supporters.
According to a graphic video of the incident, Cabrera shook hands with supporters just moments before an attacker approached Cabrera from behind and pulled out a handgun.
The gunman then fired a slew of bullets at the back of Cabrera’s head as the candidate’s supporters screamed out in a panic amid the chaos.
Additional footage later showed Cabrera’s slain body laid out on the ground. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
“I strongly condemn the unfortunate events in which the candidate for the municipal presidency of Coyuca de Benítez for the PRI, PAN and PRD coalition, Alfredo Cabrera Barrientos, lost his life,” Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado said in a statement published to X on Wednesday.
“To clarify this cowardly crime and guarantee no impunity,” Salgado continued. “I have asked the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Guerrero to carry out the pertinent investigations to apply the full weight of the law to him or those responsible for this crime.”
However, the state prosecutor's office later confirmed that "the alleged assailant was killed at the scene." Three people were also reported injured during the incident while at least two others were detained.
According to the New York Post, Cabrera was running as a member of an opposition coalition that backed presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez. Galvez, a senator and businesswoman, is running to take over for Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s presidency on Sunday.
Cabrera’s rally in which he was killed on Wednesday was reportedly his last campaign stop before the mayoral election this coming weekend. An estimated 300 supporters were there at the time of the candidate’s assassination.
Even more shocking was the revelation that Cabrera’s killing this week marked just the latest assassination to occur amid Mexico’s ongoing 2024 election cycle.
A startling 36 mayoral and town council candidates were reportedly murdered during the country’s current election cycle.
Mexican officials confirmed that Gilberto Palomar, another mayoral candidate running in Jalisco, was shot multiple times and killed by intruders inside his campaign offices on Tuesday night.
Ricardo Arizmendi, yet another mayoral candidate in the Mexican state of Morelos, was also reportedly assassinated on Tuesday.
"You are going to have the bravest president," presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez, whom Cabrera supported, said of the devastating election violence. "I am going to defend your family. I am going to protect your sons. I am going to take care of your daughters. Don't forget that."