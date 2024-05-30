Malcolm revealed his lawyer met with the Goldman family and an assignee for Ron's mom, Sharon Rufo, who auctioned off her rights to the judgment years ago, at his Las Vegas office earlier this month to review Simpson's tax returns, 401K, bank statements to get a more conclusive picture of his finances. A rep for Nicole's estate was not present, but he told TMZ they were invited.

The Goldman lawyer and Sharon's rep were advised they would be accepted into the estate, according to the report, which noted the intention is to satisfy their judgments.

Malcolm further explained that he was "broadsided" by the debt and may need to go through legal processes before "it wipes out any idea I had in my head to pay Goldman something," a concept he said "would be nice."