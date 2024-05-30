Your tip
REVEALED: O.J. Simpson's Six-Figure Tax Debt Could Impact Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman's Families Collecting Multi-Million Judgment

Source: RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY/Newscom/The Mega Agency; ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

May 30 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

The estate of O.J. Simpson is facing a six-figure tax bill that could impact the judgment he owes to the families of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Malcolm LaVergne, the late NFL star's longtime lawyer-turned-executor of his estate, revealed they have been informed about a massive tax lien against Simpson's estate for $572,402.69 from the State of California.

oj simpson tax debt could impact nicole ron families money
Source: MEGA

Malcolmexplained that he was "broadsided" by the debt and may need to go through legal processes before "it wipes out any idea I had in my head to pay Goldman something."

He said this unforeseen circumstance may interfere with plans to settle part of the $33.5 million judgment O.J. owed the families stemming from a 1997 wrongful death lawsuit.

O.J. was acquitted in his infamous murder trial, but was later found liable for Brown and Goldman's deaths in a Santa Monica civil court.

The judgment has since grown exponentially because the interest on the unpaid debt has skyrocketed to a reported $100 million.

oj simpson tax debt could impact nicole ron families money

O.J. was acquitted in his infamous murder trial.

Malcolm revealed his lawyer met with the Goldman family and an assignee for Ron's mom, Sharon Rufo, who auctioned off her rights to the judgment years ago, at his Las Vegas office earlier this month to review Simpson's tax returns, 401K, bank statements to get a more conclusive picture of his finances. A rep for Nicole's estate was not present, but he told TMZ they were invited.

The Goldman lawyer and Sharon's rep were advised they would be accepted into the estate, according to the report, which noted the intention is to satisfy their judgments.

oj simpson tax debt could impact nicole ron families money
Source: MEGA

Simpson lost a wrongful death civil suit brought forth by the Goldman and Brown families.

OJ Simpson
Some key items that may help cover the costs including O.J.'s Heisman trophy, golf clubs, SUV, paintings, and grand piano, which could potentially be liquidated.

O.J. died in Las Vegas on April 10 following a private battle with prostate cancer. He was 76.

As we previously reported, his death certificate listed "malignant neoplasm of the prostate, metastatic to bone" as the official cause of death.

"I was sad for the children, but then again, I think it was mixed emotions," Nicole's sister Dominique told Entertainment Tonight after O.J.'s death. "It's complicated. It's the end of what we're hoping or could be the end of a huge chapter of our lives. It's someone who was in our family for many, many years."

oj simpson tax debt could impact nicole ron families money
Source: Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange

Flowers were set on Nicole's gravesite just weeks ago.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in April that Brown's gravesite was freshly adorned with a yellow bouquet.

A photo obtained by this outlet showed the headstone at Ascension Cemetery in Lake Forest, California, is well maintained years after she was laid to rest.

RadarOnline Logo

