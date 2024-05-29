OJ's Shocking Murder Confession: What 'Guilt-Ridden' Simpson Told Close Pal About Nicole Brown Simpson's Gruesome Slaying Nearly 30 Years After Her Death
A close friend of O.J. Simpson revealed on his deathbed that the ex-NFL star allegedly confessed to murdering ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend and waiter Ron Goldman, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Journalist Allison Kugel was working with O.J.'s pal Thomas Scotto on a book about the disgraced professional athlete — and he reportedly dropped a bombshell on the double murder before his death.
With his dying breaths, Scotto reportedly shared the chilling details of Simpson's alleged rampage. Scotto claimed his friend flipped out after seeing Nicole with Goldman at her Brentwood home — and allegedly stabbed both of them to death.
"In his own words, Tom told me, 'O.J. went berserk, ran to his car, got the knife and came back," the journalist said, according to the National Enquirer. "Tom said, 'After O.J. did Nicole, he had no choice but to take care of Goldman."
What's more, Kugel claimed Scotto said O.J.'s alleged confession "didn't come out right away and it didn't come out in a casual manner."
"It was more like a serious confidential conversation — and Tom said O.J. cried several times. He said, 'O.J. cried more than once.'"
In a separate report, O.J.'s longtime manager — and producer of Who Killed Nicole? — Norman Pardo, claimed the ex-NFL star was obsessed with keeping Nicole for himself.
"He was always jealous and constantly complaining that 'she was f------ around," Pardo said. "It got worse after the divorce because Nicole was hanging around all these party guys."
Nicole and Goldman were fatally stabbed on the night of June 12, 1994. Goldman had stopped by Nicole's house to drop off her mother's glasses that she left at the restaurant he worked at earlier that evening.
While O.J. — who died of cancer in April — was charged in their murders, he was criminally acquitted in October 1995 following a sensational trial that captivated millions around the world.
Scotto's shocking confession comes on the heels of the 30th anniversary of Nicole and Goldman's murders. Nicole's sisters — Dominique, Denise and Tanya — recently spoke about their sister's killing and the abusive relationship she had with O.J.
As this outlet reported, Dominque questioned if she "could have done more" to help save her sister.
"I asked her all the 'whys' that you don't ask. ... 'Why don't you just get out of this relationship? Why don't you just leave him?" Dominque told Diane Sawyer, according to ABC News. "Those are things that you don't say, and I didn't realize that at the time."
"I just wish that I had known more," Dominque added. "I just wonder if I could have done more to help or to listen to her."