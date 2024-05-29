OJ's Shocking Murder Confession: What 'Guilt-Ridden' Simpson Told Close Pal About Nicole Brown Simpson's Gruesome Slaying Nearly 30 Years After Her Death

A close friend of O.J. Simpson revealed on his deathbed that the ex-NFL star allegedly confessed to murdering ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend and waiter Ron Goldman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Journalist Allison Kugel was working with O.J.'s pal Thomas Scotto on a book about the disgraced professional athlete — and he reportedly dropped a bombshell on the double murder before his death.