'The End of a Chapter': Nicole Brown Simpson's Sisters Break Their Silence on O.J.'s Death

Nicole Brown Simpson's three sisters, Tanya Brown, 54, Dominique Brown, 59, and Denise Brown, 66, are speaking out over a month after O.J. Simpson died of cancer on April 10, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"It's very complicated," Dominique said of her reaction to the news of O.J.'s death.

Tanya added, "This is a person who’s been in our life for a very long time, who wreaked havoc on our family. It’s like the end of a chapter."