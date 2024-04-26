O.J. Simpson's Cause of Death Revealed Two Weeks After His Passing
O.J. Simpson's death certificate has been released. The former NFL star-turned-acquitted killer died of prostate cancer, with the certificate confirming RadarOnline.com's initial reporting.
As this outlet shared, Simpson passed away on April 10 after losing his short battle with cancer. He was 76 years old.
Malcolm Lavergne, the executor of his estate who was also The Juice's longtime attorney, revealed the news. While the cause of death seems obvious, it's now official, with Lavergne telling TMZ on Friday that he received the certificate, which revealed that Simpson succumbed to prostate cancer.
The former Buffalo Bills player left behind four children — daughter Arnelle, 55, and son Jason, 54, with his first wife, Marguerite L. Whitley. The pair also shared another daughter, Aaren, who died by accidental drowning in 1979 shortly before turning 2.
Simpson later had two kids — Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35 — with his second wife, the late Nicole Brown Simpson.
Sydney was 8 and Justin was 5 when their mother and her friend, Ron Goldman, were brutally murdered outside her Brentwood home in Los Angeles on June 12, 1994.
Simpson was initially accused of killing the pair and went through a lengthy murder trial. He was acquitted of both counts of murder on October 3, 1995, sending shockwaves through the nation.
He was later found liable in wrongful death lawsuits brought on by his late wife and Goldman's family and ordered to pay them $33.5 million in damages. At the time of Simpson's death, he still owed Nicole and Ron's loved ones an 8-figure sum that the families still plan to collect.
After being found acquitted of their murders, Sydney and Justin moved in with their father and bounced between him and Nicole's family. There were mixed reports about who stuck by Simpson's side until the end.
It was at first claimed that nearly 30 of his closest family and friends said their goodbyes at his Nevada home during the last week of his life and were forced to nondisclosure agreements (NDAs).
But Simpson's attorney later revealed that only one "close family member" was with him when he took his last breath. The lawyer refused to name the person; however, sources shared with this outlet that Justin allegedly moved to Vegas to "take care" of his ailing father.
Simpson's cancer battle was first revealed in May 2023 — but he had issues with his health before then.
Sources told RadarOnline.com exclusively that the ex-athlete had a stent placed in his heart by quick-thinking doctors during an emergency surgery last year. At the time, a close pal told us that Simpson had it in his head "that he’s going to die from a massive heart attack."