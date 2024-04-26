What Bump? Kylie Jenner 'Not Pregnant' With Timothee Chalamet's Baby, Flaunts Tight Tummy to Squash Rumors

Sorry KarJenner fans, Kylie Jenner is "not pregnant" with Timothee Chalamet's baby — but don't give up hope because they are still dating despite breakup rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After gossip began to swirl that Kylie could be expecting her third child when she arrived at her aunt's funeral in a concealing sweatsuit, the reality star, 26, put the speculation to bed.