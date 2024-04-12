O.J. Simpson Made Friends and Family Sign NDAs in Final Days Before His Death: Report
O.J. Simpson made his closest friends and family sign non-disclosure agreements in the final days before his death this week at the age of 76, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Simpson passed away from prostate cancer on Wednesday, sources close to the former NFL star and accused murderer revealed that everyone who visited Simpson during his final days had to sign an NDA.
According to one insider, that included between 30 and 50 people – including even his four children.
One source told TMZ that Simpson’s friends and family started to visit the former NFL star and actor last Friday after a medical professional announced that Simpson’s death was near.
Sydney and Justin Simpson, whom Simpson shared with his second wife Nicole Brown, were reportedly at his bedside when he passed on Wednesday. Jason and Arnelle Simpson, whom he shared with first wife Marguerite Whitley, were also there.
Meanwhile, dozens of Simpson’s closest friends reportedly flew in to see him one last time before his death from prostate cancer this week.
While everyone who visited Simpson was forced to sign an NDA, they were also reportedly not allowed to bring in their cell phones.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Simpson’s four children announced his death on Thursday morning via a statement posted to X.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family wrote. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”
“During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the family added.
Simpson’s death on Wednesday came two months after he announced that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was receiving chemotherapy treatments to fight the serious disease.
Simpson discussed his condition in a video posted to social media on February 11 – his last video before his passing on April 10.
"Let me take a moment to say thank you to all the people who reached out to me," Simpson, frail, said during the video. "My health is good.”
"Obviously I'm dealing with some issues,” he continued, “but hey, I think I'm just about over it and I'll be back on the golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks."
"It was very nice hearing from you and hearing those good positive words," Simpson concluded his final video. "Thank you."
Simpson’s death on Wednesday came almost 30 years after his second wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were brutally murdered inside Brown’s Los Angeles home on June 12, 1994.
While Simpson was arrested and charged with the double murder, he was ultimately acquitted in October 1995 following an eleven-month trial.
Simpson was then found liable for Brown and Goldman’s deaths during a civil trial in 1997. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million to both Brown and Goldman’s families.