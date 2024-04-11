Kato Kaelin Claimed O.J. Simpson Would 'Never' Admit If He Played A Role in Nicole Brown Murder Just Days Before His Death at 76

According to Kaelin, Simpson would “never” admit if he was the one who murdered his ex-wife and her friend in June 1994 – not even on his deathbed.

“Do I believe in karma? I think, yeah,” Kaelin said during the February 14, 2024 episode of Behind the Velvet Rope. “I believe that if you live a bad life, it's going to come catch up to you and I think when it's time for death, it will go, the story will never find the real killer.”