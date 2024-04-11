Kato Kaelin Claimed O.J. Simpson Would 'Never' Admit If He Played A Role in Nicole Brown Murder Just Days Before His Death at 76
Brian “Kato” Kaelin claimed that O.J. Simpson would “never” admit if he murdered Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman just days before Simpson’s death from prostate cancer this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
Kaelin, who served as a key witness during Simpson’s eleven-month murder trial back in 1995, discussed the murder allegations against the late NFL star during a recent episode of David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.
According to Kaelin, Simpson would “never” admit if he was the one who murdered his ex-wife and her friend in June 1994 – not even on his deathbed.
“Do I believe in karma? I think, yeah,” Kaelin said during the February 14, 2024 episode of Behind the Velvet Rope. “I believe that if you live a bad life, it's going to come catch up to you and I think when it's time for death, it will go, the story will never find the real killer.”
“I think it goes down, you know, he never will come out and say anything,” Kaelin continued. “My opinion is, I think he is guilty, but he'll, if it's him, he's never going to go out and say, you know, he's the [murderer].”
“So yeah,” Kaelin added, “we're never going to find out.”
While Kaelin insisted that Simpson would “never” admit to murdering Brown and Goldman nearly 30 years ago, Kaelin did suggest that Simpson might “ask for forgiveness” on his deathbed.
“No, never,” Kaelin repeated in February. “Why is he going to admit it? I'm sure he has got his own God or whoever he is going to ask for forgiveness if he even believes in that sort of thing.”
“No, never,” Kaelin said once again when pressed by Yontef about a potential deathbed confession from Simpson. “It will never happen. Never happen. I don't think it will go down.”
“There's just so, so much to the story that it will never die,” Kaelin concluded, “and even when he passes away, it will live on.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Simpson passed away on Wednesday after a short battle with prostate cancer. Simpson’s children announced his passing in a statement posted to X on Thursday morning.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the Simpson family announced. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”
“During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” Simpson’s family concluded.
Simpson’s death on Wednesday came nearly 30 years after his ex-wife and her friend Ron Goldman were brutally murdered in Los Angeles in June 1994.
Although Simpson was arrested and charged with the double murder, he was ultimately acquitted of the charges in October 1995 following an eleven-month trial.
Kaelin became a key witness during Simpson’s eleven-month trial because Kaelin was living in Brown’s guest house at the time of the murders.
Kaelin testified that he heard “three loud thumps” outside his guesthouse around the same time that the murders were suspected to have been committed.