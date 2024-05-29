Your tip
'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor's Autopsy Complete, Fatal Gunshot Wound Revealed After Shocking Death

Wactor was killed by an armed robber while bravely shielding a female co-worker on May 25.

May 28 2024, Published 10:32 p.m. ET

Johnny Wactor's body is ready to be released to his loved ones. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the General Hospital actor's autopsy and cause of death were completed on Tuesday after 2:30 PM, just days after he was fatally shot by an armed robber on May 25 in Downtown Los Angeles. The coroner's report revealed Wactor died from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Wactor was only 37 years old. Now that the examination is over, his remains will be sent to the funeral home of his family's choosing. His homicide case is still open as the Los Angeles Police Department revealed three suspects are still at large. No other significant injuries were listed on the soap star's autopsy report.

Three suspects remain at large. They were seen wearing dark clothing and driving a dark colored sedan.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera in nearly 200 episodes from 2020 to 2022, was leaving his side hustle as a bartender when he approached his vehicle and was confronted by three men in the process of stealing his catalytic converter.

"Without provocation, the victim was shot by one of the individuals," per an LAPD press release, which also stated that the men were wearing dark clothing and fled in a dark-colored sedan. Officers arrived at the scene around 3:25 AM on Saturday and discovered Wactor suffering from a gunshot wound. They rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived to transport him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

He died from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

His mother, Scarlett, confirmed his murder, telling TMZ that he was bravely shielding a female co-worker when he was shot. She later shared the story of her son's terrifying last moments, revealing, "Johnny thought that he was being towed" that fatal night.

"He said, 'Hey man, you're towing my car.' And when the person looked up, they had on a mask. And Johnny stepped in front of the co-worker, and he was shot," Scarlett shared during an emotional interview on Today.

Wactor leaves behind his mother, and two younger brothers, Lance and Grant.

The police are asking for the public's assistance in catching the culprits, telling anyone with information on the attempted robbery or murder to call the LAPD's Central Bureau Homicide line at 213-996-4142.

His family also started a GoFundMe, raising over $70k since his shocking death.

