'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor's Autopsy Complete, Fatal Gunshot Wound Revealed After Shocking Death
Johnny Wactor's body is ready to be released to his loved ones. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the General Hospital actor's autopsy and cause of death were completed on Tuesday after 2:30 PM, just days after he was fatally shot by an armed robber on May 25 in Downtown Los Angeles. The coroner's report revealed Wactor died from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.
Wactor was only 37 years old. Now that the examination is over, his remains will be sent to the funeral home of his family's choosing. His homicide case is still open as the Los Angeles Police Department revealed three suspects are still at large. No other significant injuries were listed on the soap star's autopsy report.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera in nearly 200 episodes from 2020 to 2022, was leaving his side hustle as a bartender when he approached his vehicle and was confronted by three men in the process of stealing his catalytic converter.
"Without provocation, the victim was shot by one of the individuals," per an LAPD press release, which also stated that the men were wearing dark clothing and fled in a dark-colored sedan. Officers arrived at the scene around 3:25 AM on Saturday and discovered Wactor suffering from a gunshot wound. They rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived to transport him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
- Johnny Wactor's GoFundMe Raises Nearly $70k Days After His Tragic Death, Fans Praise Actor's Heroic Final Moments
- Murder Scene Photos Revealed as It Emerges 'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor Mistook Masked Thieves Stealing His Car for Tow Truck Drivers Before They Opened Fire
- JAIL PHOTOS: See Where 'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos is Serving Her 90-Day Sentence for Insane Car Crash
His mother, Scarlett, confirmed his murder, telling TMZ that he was bravely shielding a female co-worker when he was shot. She later shared the story of her son's terrifying last moments, revealing, "Johnny thought that he was being towed" that fatal night.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"He said, 'Hey man, you're towing my car.' And when the person looked up, they had on a mask. And Johnny stepped in front of the co-worker, and he was shot," Scarlett shared during an emotional interview on Today.
Wactor leaves behind his mother, and two younger brothers, Lance and Grant.