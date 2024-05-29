Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels Receiving 'Death Threats' During Donald Trump Hush Money Case

stormy daniels death threats
Source: MEGA

Stormy Daniels reveals death threats from Donald Trump supporters as hush money trial's closing arguments begin.

By:

May 28 2024, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Stormy Daniels claims she's been receiving death threats as the closing arguments in Donald Trump's hush money trial began on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Payments to Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election are at the center of the case, in which the ex-president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Article continues below advertisement
stormy daniels
Source: MEGA

Daniels claims she's received death threats over Trump's hush money case.

Daniels is no stranger to criticism. In a new documentary from U.K.'s Channel 5, entitled Stormy, the former adult film star said she's faced insults before, but now threats have increased and have become more violent in nature.

"Back in 2018, there was stuff like ‘liar,' ‘slut,' ‘gold digger.' This time around, it’s different. It is direct threats. It is ‘I’m going to come to your house to slit your throat," Daniels said, according to the Mirror.

Article continues below advertisement
jailed donald trump secret service local jail officials remand on spot
Source: MEGA

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records regarding the alleged hush money payments.

Article continues below advertisement

With the ex-president on trial as he campaigns for the White House for a third time, Daniels claimed his supporters have blamed her for his legal woes — and said bold critics aren't even trying to hide their identities.

"They’re not even using bot accounts, they’re using their real accounts," she explained. "I compare them to suicide bombers. They legitimately think that what they’re doing is right. Those people who see me as a villain."

Article continues below advertisement
stormy daniels death threats
Source: MEGA

Daniels said critics view her as a 'villain' after she testified in the case.

MORE ON:
Stormy Daniels
Article continues below advertisement

"It just makes me scratch my head and really question how they would want their daughters treated, or their sisters, or their mother," Daniels added.

In the documentary, Daniels read off a few of the vile threats she's received recently.

Article continues below advertisement

"Even if you’d have been raped, you should have kept your mouth quiet for the greater good," read one. Another, which Daniels labeled a "direct threat" stated, "You’re nothing but a fat hillbilly, Trump would never touch you, stop lying, before I’m forced to shut you up myself."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trumps bronx rally crowd size exposed overhead view protesters
Source: MEGA

Some threats mentioned Trump by name.

Article continues below advertisement

In May, Daniels took the stand and testified in the hush money trial, dropping several bombshells about her alleged affair with the ex-president. In the documentary, she praised her attorney, Clark Brewster, and confessed the legal experience has been enlightening.

"The way this is different from 2018 is that I have more knowledge," Daniels said. "The shock of it’s not the same. I’m desensitized to some of it. But they’ve also become more violent with me."

"I’m more prepared with my legal knowledge but I’m also tired. Like my soul is so tired."

Daniels later noted that she signed the NDA to protect her family — and can't wait for the trial to be over with.

Despite the impact the case has had on her life, Daniels vowed, "I won’t give up as I’m telling the truth. And I kind of don’t know if that matters anymore."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.