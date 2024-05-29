Stormy Daniels Receiving 'Death Threats' During Donald Trump Hush Money Case
Stormy Daniels claims she's been receiving death threats as the closing arguments in Donald Trump's hush money trial began on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Payments to Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election are at the center of the case, in which the ex-president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Daniels is no stranger to criticism. In a new documentary from U.K.'s Channel 5, entitled Stormy, the former adult film star said she's faced insults before, but now threats have increased and have become more violent in nature.
"Back in 2018, there was stuff like ‘liar,' ‘slut,' ‘gold digger.' This time around, it’s different. It is direct threats. It is ‘I’m going to come to your house to slit your throat," Daniels said, according to the Mirror.
With the ex-president on trial as he campaigns for the White House for a third time, Daniels claimed his supporters have blamed her for his legal woes — and said bold critics aren't even trying to hide their identities.
"They’re not even using bot accounts, they’re using their real accounts," she explained. "I compare them to suicide bombers. They legitimately think that what they’re doing is right. Those people who see me as a villain."
"It just makes me scratch my head and really question how they would want their daughters treated, or their sisters, or their mother," Daniels added.
In the documentary, Daniels read off a few of the vile threats she's received recently.
"Even if you’d have been raped, you should have kept your mouth quiet for the greater good," read one. Another, which Daniels labeled a "direct threat" stated, "You’re nothing but a fat hillbilly, Trump would never touch you, stop lying, before I’m forced to shut you up myself."
In May, Daniels took the stand and testified in the hush money trial, dropping several bombshells about her alleged affair with the ex-president. In the documentary, she praised her attorney, Clark Brewster, and confessed the legal experience has been enlightening.
"The way this is different from 2018 is that I have more knowledge," Daniels said. "The shock of it’s not the same. I’m desensitized to some of it. But they’ve also become more violent with me."
"I’m more prepared with my legal knowledge but I’m also tired. Like my soul is so tired."
Daniels later noted that she signed the NDA to protect her family — and can't wait for the trial to be over with.
Despite the impact the case has had on her life, Daniels vowed, "I won’t give up as I’m telling the truth. And I kind of don’t know if that matters anymore."