Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial: 8 Key Players in 1st Criminal Trial of Ex-POTUS

Former president of the United States and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump is the defendant in the hush money trial. He allegedly falsified his company's records to conceal the payments to his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, who paid $130,000 in hush money to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

According to the prosecutors, he disguised the transaction as a legal payment and falsely listed business records to promote his candidacy at the time.

He faces 34 counts of falsifying business records, but he has pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on April 4, 2023.