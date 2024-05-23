Cassie and Alex Fine's Relationship Timeline in 10 Clicks: From Instant Attraction to Wedding Bells
December 2018: Cassie and Alex Fine Debuted Their Romance
Casandra "Cassie" Ventura broke up with Sean "Diddy" Combs in October 2018, months after he started dating personal trainer Alex Fine. They made their relationship official on Instagram in December by sharing sweet photos with her mom.
June 2019: Cassie Confirmed Her Pregnancy
Ventura announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post with the caption, "Can't wait to meet our baby girl. Love You Always & Forever."
Fine shared a separate post that served as his love letter to their first daughter.
"I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy's little girl. I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You're perfect to me and always will be," he ended the message.
August 2019: Alex Fine Proposed to Cassie
In August 2019, Fine prepared a cowboy-themed proposal for Ventura. He rode a house before popping the question to the "Me & U" singer.
"When he got down on one knee, everything just stopped," Ventura told Vogue in October 2019 after the special day. "I felt like I lost my sense of hearing. I saw just his mouth moving and he said, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with you.' I will never forget how special Alex made me feel that night."
She also uploaded a photo of the proposal featuring her growing baby bump.
September 2019: Cassie and Alex Fine Tied the Knot
Ventura and Fine exchanged vows in a backyard wedding in Malibu, Calif. She told Vogue she felt "relaxed" during the ceremony.
"As soon as I saw Alex, any nerves that I did have went away, and I just couldn't stop smiling," she went on.
December 2019: They Welcomed Baby No. 1
Over a year after they started dating, Ventura and Fine became first-time parents to their daughter, Frankie. The "Don't Play It Safe" singer confirmed her daughter's birth in a black-and-white Instagram snap.
"She's just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF," Cassie wrote in the caption.
December 2020: Cassie and Alex Fine Announced They Were Expecting Again
A year after Frankie was born, Cassie announced they were expecting again through a sweet Instagram video.
March 2021: Cassie and Alex Fine's Baby No. 2 Arrived
On March 22, 2021, Alex and Cassie's second daughter, Sunny, was born.
"On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger. Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!" the mom-of-two announced the news.
August 2023: Cassie and Alex Fine Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary
Alex honored his wife when he marked their fourth wedding anniversary.
"Wedding anniversary year 4 with forever to go. It's been crazy fast 4 years, two babies and a lot of fun," said Alex.
November 2023: Alex Fine Supported Cassie in Her Lawsuit
After several women filed lawsuits against Diddy, Cassie launched her own filing and sued her ex in federal court. She accused the embattled hip-hop mogul of rape and a decade-long of abuse.
Alex supported his wife by sharing a photo from their wedding day on his Instagram Story, though he deleted it afterward.
One day after the lawsuit was filed, Cassie disclosed that they settled the case out of court.
"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support," the "I Know What You Want" songstress said.
Diddy shared a similar sentiment, though his attorney, Ben Brafman, wrote in a second statement to CBS News that the decision to settle a lawsuit was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing.
Ben continued, "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."
May 2024: Alex Fine Broke His Silence After the Release of the 2016 Video Footage
After several denials, CNN released a surveillance video on May 17 showing Diddy physically assaulting Ventura in 2016. The Bad Boy Records founder apologized after the publication of the video to take full responsibility for his actions, adding he felt "disgusted" when he did it and after seeing the clip.
Cassie's attorney, Meredith Firetog, also issued a statement slamming Diddy's video as reportedly "more about himself than the many people he has hurt."
"When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday," Meredith said. "That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."
Meanwhile, Alex also posted a lengthy Instagram note supporting his wife and the campaign "Stop Violence Against Women."
"I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that's safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals," he wrote. "To the women and children, you're not alone, and you are heard. if you need help call the domestic violence hotline at (800) 799-7233."