Cassie and Alex Fine's Relationship Timeline in 10 Clicks: From Instant Attraction to Wedding Bells

Ventura announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post with the caption, "Can't wait to meet our baby girl. Love You Always & Forever."

Fine shared a separate post that served as his love letter to their first daughter.

"I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy's little girl. I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You're perfect to me and always will be," he ended the message.