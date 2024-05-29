Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Travis Kelce

WATCH: Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shuts Down Drunken Fan After Being 'Harassed' for a Photo Over Memorial Day Weekend

kylie kelce confronted drunk fan new jersey pp
Source: MEGA

Kylie fired back, "I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you're embarrassing yourself!"

By:

May 28 2024, Published 8:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Shocking footage captured the moment Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, shut down a drunken fan after being "harassed" for a photo while on vacation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jason stood by and watched as Kylie cursed out the relentless fan, who confronted the couple while on vacation in Margate City, New Jersey, over Memorial Day weekend.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie kelce confronted drunk fan new jersey
Source: @KyKelce/Instagram

While Kylie and the woman engaged, Jason was seen feet away watching the incident go down as security appeared to get in between the fan and his wife.

Video of the incident showed the random fan within inches of Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, screaming in her face, outside of the Steve & Cookies restaurant. Kylie was seen in a black dress, block heels, and a beige cardigan.

The belligerent woman could be heard yelling at Kylie "I don't give a f--- who you are, you'll never be allowed in this town again!"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @WTTWPodcast/Instagram

Video captured the incident between Kylie and the unnamed woman outside of Steve & Cookies.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie fired back, "I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you're embarrassing yourself!" as she walked away.

While Kylie and the woman engaged, Jason was seen feet away watching the incident go down as security appeared to get in between the fan and his wife.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie kelce confronted drunk fan new jersey
Source: @KyKelce/Instagram

The belligerent woman could be heard yelling at Kylie "I don't give a f--- who you are, you'll never be allowed in this town again!"

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce
Article continues below advertisement

The video was posted to the Word to the Wise Podcast's Instagram page, where social media users flooded the comment section with support for the Kelce family.

"The Kelce's are human beings also. Let them live their life. Who wants to be harassed because you didn’t take a picture with them. Sad world we live in," wrote one user.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

A second user chimed in, "I would be so excited to see them out in public but I wouldn’t want to disturb them. Especially while they were eating."

A third applauded the "classic line" from Kylie while others supported the couple's right to have a date night without being "harassed" for autographs and pictures.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie kelce confronted drunk fan new jersey
Source: @KyKelce/Instagram

The couple were flooded with supportive comments after the wild encounter was captured on camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelce fans were equally fired up over the incident on X, formerly Twitter, where users echoed comments made in the Instagram post.

"That lady needs to leave Kylie and Jason alone!" wrote one X user. Another poked fun at Jason for standing back and letting his wife handle the incident on her own, "Jason’s like, 'Meh, she’s got it.'"

A third noted, "I am OBSESSED with Jason letting Kylie handle this on her own but maintaining 'I'm right here if needed' body language."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.