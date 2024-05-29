WATCH: Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shuts Down Drunken Fan After Being 'Harassed' for a Photo Over Memorial Day Weekend
Shocking footage captured the moment Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, shut down a drunken fan after being "harassed" for a photo while on vacation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jason stood by and watched as Kylie cursed out the relentless fan, who confronted the couple while on vacation in Margate City, New Jersey, over Memorial Day weekend.
Video of the incident showed the random fan within inches of Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, screaming in her face, outside of the Steve & Cookies restaurant. Kylie was seen in a black dress, block heels, and a beige cardigan.
The belligerent woman could be heard yelling at Kylie "I don't give a f--- who you are, you'll never be allowed in this town again!"
Kylie fired back, "I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you're embarrassing yourself!" as she walked away.
While Kylie and the woman engaged, Jason was seen feet away watching the incident go down as security appeared to get in between the fan and his wife.
The video was posted to the Word to the Wise Podcast's Instagram page, where social media users flooded the comment section with support for the Kelce family.
"The Kelce's are human beings also. Let them live their life. Who wants to be harassed because you didn’t take a picture with them. Sad world we live in," wrote one user.
A second user chimed in, "I would be so excited to see them out in public but I wouldn’t want to disturb them. Especially while they were eating."
A third applauded the "classic line" from Kylie while others supported the couple's right to have a date night without being "harassed" for autographs and pictures.
Kelce fans were equally fired up over the incident on X, formerly Twitter, where users echoed comments made in the Instagram post.
"That lady needs to leave Kylie and Jason alone!" wrote one X user. Another poked fun at Jason for standing back and letting his wife handle the incident on her own, "Jason’s like, 'Meh, she’s got it.'"
A third noted, "I am OBSESSED with Jason letting Kylie handle this on her own but maintaining 'I'm right here if needed' body language."