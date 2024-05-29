MH370 Mystery 'Solved' as Expert 'Finds Missing Flight on Google Maps' in Cambodian Jungle

After taking off from Kuala Lumpur, the flight vanished from radar on March 8, 2014, and never reached its planned destination at the Beijing airport in China. More than 10 years later, the location of the Boeing 777 and all 239 passengers on board remains a mystery.

An aviation expert claiming to have pinpointed the final resting place of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 believes the ill-fated plane was intentionally crashed by a "suicidal" pilot, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After testing a multitude of theories with top flight simulators, Hardy had a "eureka moment" about the crash site based on "technique, not a theory." He became certain that the plane dove into the Geelvnick Fracture Zone, a trench hundreds of miles deep.

Hardy told The Sun that he suspected the pilot, Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah , "executed a perfect ditching into the ocean," deliberately downing the plane over the southern Indian Ocean, the outlet reported on Monday.

Simon Hardy , a Boeing 777 pilot from Britain who took part in the official search for MH370 in 2015, discussed his beliefs about the doomed flight on the anniversary of the tragedy, echoing statements he made previously to BBC and 60 Minutes Australia.

He missed out on the chance to test this particular theory before search efforts were called off in 2017, but remained confident about the likelihood of the grim scenario. Frequent earthquakes in the Geelvnick Fracture Zone — which lies just outside the area combed during the official search – may have buried the wreckage along with the passengers, Hardy said.

"If you did manage to get [the plane] in there you might find you get it buried after a few years by rocks, so it might even be at the bottom of the sea covered," he explained.

The aircraft expert described the MH370 pilot as "a meticulous planner," wondering, "would that add another level of satisfaction? It makes a nice destination rather than randomly ditching it in the sea miles from anywhere."