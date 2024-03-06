Chilling: Doomed MH370 Jet Was Flown Into 'Black Hole' by 'Skilled Pilot', Experts Claim

"It definitely made several turns but also made changes to altitude and speed, that implies to me that there was an active pilot right until the end of the flight," Marchand explained further.

Marchand and Blelly explained that only an experienced pilot could have executed such a maneuver and that, ultimately, MH370 most likely crashed somewhere in the Indian Ocean.

Blelly also highlighted the gravity of the situation by explaining that while the crew and passengers aboard MH370 were unaware of the change in course, the captain had full control over the plane's systems – including the ability to disable cabin pressure and reroute the flight.

