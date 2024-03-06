Chilling: Doomed MH370 Jet Was Flown Into 'Black Hole' by 'Skilled Pilot', Experts Claim
Two aviation experts recently claimed that Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 was flown into a “black hole” by the aircraft’s “skilled pilot” to never be seen again, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come nearly ten years after Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, two experts shed light on the mysterious fate of the plane – even going so far as to point fingers at the plane’s pilot who allegedly knew how to make the aircraft "invisible."
According to a new documentary titled Why Planes Vanish: The Hunt for MH370, former Air Traffic Control manager and retired pilot Jean Luc Marchand, along with his colleague Patrick Blelly, have dedicated four years to unraveling the mystery behind the vanishing plane.
The flight, which was carrying 239 passengers and crew, disappeared while en route from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Beijing, China one decade ago.
But by using a Boeing 777 simulator, the duo analyzed the aircraft's last known flight pattern and behavior – leading them to believe that the plane dropped off the radar over the Malacca Strait.
In the new documentary, Marchand described the chilling moment when the aircraft became "invisible" to radar.
"Now the aircraft is invisible and not traceable anymore,” he explained. “It's clever because the choice of the area where the aircraft disappeared is really a black hole between Kuala Lumpur and Vietnam."
"If you want to disappear,” Marchand said, “this is where you do it."
The Boeing 777's transponders were manually turned off, cutting off all communication with Air Traffic Control at the time of its disappearance in March 2014.
The plane also reportedly deviated from its scheduled flight path and flew for an estimated seven additional hours while undetected.
- Is This ‘M’ The Wreckage Of MH370? Aviation Researcher Claims Satellite Images Show ‘An Almost Perfect Match’ In The South China Sea Near Vietnam
- MH370 Location Revealed: 'Ground-Breaking' Investigation into the Mysterious Plane Disappearance Isolates Southern Indian Ocean Whereabouts
- What Really Happened To MH370? Researcher Comes Forward With 'Evidence' That Vanished Flight Went Down In South China Sea
"It definitely made several turns but also made changes to altitude and speed, that implies to me that there was an active pilot right until the end of the flight," Marchand explained further.
Marchand and Blelly explained that only an experienced pilot could have executed such a maneuver and that, ultimately, MH370 most likely crashed somewhere in the Indian Ocean.
Blelly also highlighted the gravity of the situation by explaining that while the crew and passengers aboard MH370 were unaware of the change in course, the captain had full control over the plane's systems – including the ability to disable cabin pressure and reroute the flight.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"The problem was, the passengers and the crew were going to find that the plane was no longer on its way to Beijing,” Blelly acknowledged.
"My theory is that MH370 was depressurized – it is quite easy for a pilot to depressurize an aircraft,” he continued. “This made it possible to neutralize all the people behind in the cabin.”
Senior Pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah and First Officer Fariq Hamid were at the helm during the ill-fated MH370 journey ten years ago.
Zaharie's mental state at the time of the plane’s disappearance came under scrutiny after the jet vanished, and several reports at the time suggested that personal issues may have influenced the captain’s actions.
The new documentary also shared a simulation flight conducted by Zaharie into the remote southern Indian Ocean – something that further stirred suspicions that the plane’s disappearance was a premeditated act committed by the aircraft’s pilot.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the wreckage of MH370 has still not been found ten years after it first disappeared on March 8, 2014 – even despite multiple theories and investigations into the matter.
A $200 million international search effort that spanned over 120,000 square kilometers also failed to provide any clues or answers regarding what transpired onboard MH370 ten years ago.
"This case, I am convinced, was executed by someone who was a pilot because no one else was capable on this plane,” Marchand and Blelly concluded.