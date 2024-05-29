Nearly 600 donations have been made toward the $100k goal. The top was a $5k contribution. Any additional funds will be given to the charities the family chooses to honor his memory.

As we previously reported, the General Hospital star was leaving his bartending job with a co-worker when the pair stumbled upon three guys attempting to steal his catalytic converter in Los Angeles early Saturday morning. At the time, his vehicle had been raised with a floor jack.

"Johnny thought that he was being towed," Wactor's mother, Scarlett, shared during an interview on Today. "He said, 'Hey man, you're towing my car.' And when the person looked up, they had on a mask. And Johnny stepped in front of the co-worker, and he was shot."