Johnny Wactor's GoFundMe Raises Nearly $70k Days After His Tragic Death, Fans Praise Actor's Heroic Final Moments

johnny wactor gofundme raises k days after his tragic death pp
Source: MEGA

Nearly 600 donations have been made toward the $100k goal.

By:

May 28 2024, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

Donations for beloved former soap star Johnny Wactor are skyrocketing in the wake of his tragic death at 37. Nearly $70k has been raised as of Tuesday, with more than $10k pouring in over the past few hours, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actor's godmother launched a GoFundMe to help the Wactor family cover travel costs because his mother, Scarlett, and brothers, Lance and Grant, must now travel 2000 miles "to take care of this heartbreaking business" after Johnny was shot and killed over the weekend.

johnny wactor gofundme raises k days after his tragic death
Source: GoFundMe

Donations are pouring in to help support the Wactor family after the horrific tragedy.

Nearly 600 donations have been made toward the $100k goal. The top was a $5k contribution. Any additional funds will be given to the charities the family chooses to honor his memory.

As we previously reported, the General Hospital star was leaving his bartending job with a co-worker when the pair stumbled upon three guys attempting to steal his catalytic converter in Los Angeles early Saturday morning. At the time, his vehicle had been raised with a floor jack.

"Johnny thought that he was being towed," Wactor's mother, Scarlett, shared during an interview on Today. "He said, 'Hey man, you're towing my car.' And when the person looked up, they had on a mask. And Johnny stepped in front of the co-worker, and he was shot."

johnny wactor gofundme raises k days after his tragic death
Source: @johnnywactor/Instagram

RadarOnline.com has learned that his autopsy is scheduled.

The LAPD identified Wactor as the victim in a press release and detailed the moments officers first discovered him suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Wactor was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. RadarOnline.com has learned that his autopsy is scheduled but has not yet been completed.

The actor continues to be mourned by many fans, friends, and former costars after appearing as Brando Corbin in 164 episodes of the popular soap opera General Hospital between 2020 and 2022. He was also cast in hit shows like Westworld and Criminal Minds prior to his passing.

johnny wactor gofundme raises k days after his tragic death
Source: @johnnywactor/Instagram

Three suspects remain at large. They were seen wearing dark clothing and driving a dark colored sedan.

Investigators said three suspects fled northbound on Hope St. after the incident. "This person is evil," Scarlett said of the killer who pulled the trigger as the three suspects remain at large.

"I think they are cowards," Scarlett added. "As a parent, you never expect to bury a child."

johnny wactor gofundme raises k days after his tragic death
Source: @johnnywactor/Instagram

"With God's will, the killer will be arrested and the family will see him face to face," the GoFundMe stated.

Scarlett said that she will forever remember her son's final act of heroism.

"I'm thankful that that person is OK — and that when he died, he wasn't alone," she shared.

