Johnny Wactor's GoFundMe Raises Nearly $70k Days After His Tragic Death, Fans Praise Actor's Heroic Final Moments
Donations for beloved former soap star Johnny Wactor are skyrocketing in the wake of his tragic death at 37. Nearly $70k has been raised as of Tuesday, with more than $10k pouring in over the past few hours, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actor's godmother launched a GoFundMe to help the Wactor family cover travel costs because his mother, Scarlett, and brothers, Lance and Grant, must now travel 2000 miles "to take care of this heartbreaking business" after Johnny was shot and killed over the weekend.
Nearly 600 donations have been made toward the $100k goal. The top was a $5k contribution. Any additional funds will be given to the charities the family chooses to honor his memory.
As we previously reported, the General Hospital star was leaving his bartending job with a co-worker when the pair stumbled upon three guys attempting to steal his catalytic converter in Los Angeles early Saturday morning. At the time, his vehicle had been raised with a floor jack.
"Johnny thought that he was being towed," Wactor's mother, Scarlett, shared during an interview on Today. "He said, 'Hey man, you're towing my car.' And when the person looked up, they had on a mask. And Johnny stepped in front of the co-worker, and he was shot."
The LAPD identified Wactor as the victim in a press release and detailed the moments officers first discovered him suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Wactor was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. RadarOnline.com has learned that his autopsy is scheduled but has not yet been completed.
The actor continues to be mourned by many fans, friends, and former costars after appearing as Brando Corbin in 164 episodes of the popular soap opera General Hospital between 2020 and 2022. He was also cast in hit shows like Westworld and Criminal Minds prior to his passing.
- Murder Scene Photos Revealed as It Emerges 'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor Mistook Masked Thieves Stealing His Car for Tow Truck Drivers Before They Opened Fire
- JAIL PHOTOS: See Where 'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos is Serving Her 90-Day Sentence for Insane Car Crash
- Ex-'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Sentenced to 90 Days Behind Bars After Pleading No Contest in DUI Case
Investigators said three suspects fled northbound on Hope St. after the incident. "This person is evil," Scarlett said of the killer who pulled the trigger as the three suspects remain at large.
"I think they are cowards," Scarlett added. "As a parent, you never expect to bury a child."
Scarlett said that she will forever remember her son's final act of heroism.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I'm thankful that that person is OK — and that when he died, he wasn't alone," she shared.