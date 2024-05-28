Justice for Johnny: Police Seek Public's Help to Locate 'General Hospital' Star's Killer as 3 Suspects Remain at Large
Police are asking the public for help to locate three suspects who are still at large after General Hospital star Johnny Wactor was shot dead by one of the catalytic converter thieves.
Wactor was killed by an armed robber while bravely shielding a female co-worker on May 25, RadarOnline.com can confirm. He was 37.
The three suspects were wearing dark clothing and driving a dark colored sedan. They were last seen fleeing northbound on Hope St., according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
Authorities revealed the beloved soap actor ended his shift as a bartender at a local bar and was walking to his car when "he was confronted by three individuals who had Wactor's vehicle raised up with a floor jack."
"Without provocation, the victim was shot by one of the individuals."
Officers began to render aid to the victim and requested the response of emergency medical services, police said.
Wactor initially thought his car was being towed, according to his family who stated that one suspect opened fire.
The famed TV star was ultimately transported to a local hospital where he was tragically pronounced dead.
Wactor, who was cast as Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera from 2020 to 2022, is cherished and remembered by his loved ones who are devastated over his shocking murder.
"One of the worst parts is just not being able to have a conversation with him again. One of my best friends," his brother Lance Wactor told ABC7.
"Going to miss his guidance that he didn't realize he was giving you until it's later on that he's always trying to push you to be better," his brother Grant Wactor added.
The actor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, said that he lived life to the fullest. "Whatever he did, whether it was acting or rock climbing or even bartending, he did it 110 percent," she shared.
His ex-fiancée Tessa Farrell broke down in tears while making a desperate plea to the criminals to change their ways.
"You can get a real job. I know the job market's hard but we're all in it together. You don't have to steal — especially take a life over it," she shared in a video.
Farrell and Wactor met in 2013 and were in a serious relationship before getting engaged.
"We were too young and kids and healing — but I'm just so proud of the man he's become and it's so sad that crime in LA had to do this."