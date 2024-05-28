Justice for Johnny: Police Seek Public's Help to Locate 'General Hospital' Star's Killer as 3 Suspects Remain at Large

Police are asking the public for help to locate three suspects who are still at large after General Hospital star Johnny Wactor was shot dead by one of the catalytic converter thieves.

Wactor was killed by an armed robber while bravely shielding a female co-worker on May 25, RadarOnline.com can confirm. He was 37.

The three suspects were wearing dark clothing and driving a dark colored sedan. They were last seen fleeing northbound on Hope St., according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department.