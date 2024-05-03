JAIL PHOTOS: See Where 'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos is Serving Her 90-Day Sentence for Insane Car Crash

Soap star Haley Pullos is slumming in jail for the next few months — and RadarOnline.com has photos from inside the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, CA, where she'll be spending her 90-day sentence.

The ex-General Hospital star was transferred to the all-women's jail near Compton on April 30. The images inside the jail show the dire straits Pullos will be exposed to, including a single bed with a thin pad for a mattress placed next to a bare toilet and one-person sink.