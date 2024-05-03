JAIL PHOTOS: See Where 'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos is Serving Her 90-Day Sentence for Insane Car Crash
Soap star Haley Pullos is slumming in jail for the next few months — and RadarOnline.com has photos from inside the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, CA, where she'll be spending her 90-day sentence.
The ex-General Hospital star was transferred to the all-women's jail near Compton on April 30. The images inside the jail show the dire straits Pullos will be exposed to, including a single bed with a thin pad for a mattress placed next to a bare toilet and one-person sink.
Another image revealed the stone-cold cement floors, the eerily quiet hallways, and harsh fluorescent lighting. The inside photos also show the communal area outside the jail cells where inmates are locked up. The pastel green features appear drab and create an isolating and depressing vibe.
The outside is just as cold as inside the jail walls.
The facility houses women sentenced for a California misdemeanor or felony crime, per the website. While Pullos is the newest celebrity inmate at the location, she wasn't the first Hollywood star to grace the jail.
Lindsay Lohan, 37, was sentenced to 30 days at Lynwood in 2011 for violating her probation on a necklace theft conviction, but she didn't last long.
Almost as soon as LiLo checked in, she checked out. The Freaky Friday star left Lynwood after five hours due to overcrowding, reported the Associated Press. At the time, the county sheriff's spokesman Steve Whitmore said Lohan was "treated like every other inmate who has gone through similar circumstances" and it appears Pullos is getting the same treatment.
- Ex-'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Sentenced to 90 Days Behind Bars After Pleading No Contest in DUI Case
- 'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Hit With 2nd Lawsuit Over Crash That Led To Her DUI Arrest as She Fights Criminal Case
- Sad Final Years: 'General Hospital' Star Robyn Bernard Faced Criminal Charges for Stealing Shopping Cart and Public Intoxication Before Death
The Lywood officer also told RadarOnline.com she had no restrictions on her file — meaning her celebrity status likely doesn't mean anything behind bars because she'll have the same privileges as the other inmates regarding housing, visitation, phones, etc.
As this outlet reported, Pullos was sentenced to 90 days behind bars on April 29 after pleading no contest to driving under the influence with .08 BAC causing bodily injury over her terrifying 2023 car crash.
The actress will be on five years probation and must complete 200 hours of community service post-release. Pullos' license will also be suspended for a year. The ex-General Hospital star was driving on the wrong side of the freeway when she collided head-on with another vehicle in April 2023.
Law enforcement claimed Pullos lost control of her white 2019 Ford, flew over the divider, and into oncoming traffic where she crashed into a white 2020 Kia that was going 60 MPH. Pictures of the aftermath showed both vehicles mangled — so much so that Pullos had to be pulled out of her car with the jaws of life.
She initially faced two additional charges — felony DUI causing bodily injury and misdemeanor hit and run — but those were dropped after she agreed to a plea deal.
Officers revealed they found marijuana edibles and mini bottles of liquor inside Pullos' car, according to the police report. They also alleged she got aggressive with hospital staff who were checking her out post-collision.
The man driving the other vehicle sued the soap star, claiming he suffered serious internal injuries from the accident. RadarOnline.com broke the story — Pullos slammed his claims, blaming him and demanding that the court dismiss the lawsuit.
Pullos lost her role in General Hospital after the incident, with Brooke Anne Smith replacing her.