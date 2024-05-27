Murder Scene Photos Revealed as It Emerges 'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor Mistook Masked Thieves Stealing His Car for Tow Truck Drivers Before They Opened Fire
New photos have emerged after former General Hospital star Johnny Wactor was killed outside his California workplace over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a devastating development to come after Wactor, 37, was killed on Saturday morning outside a Los Angeles bar, new photos have surfaced from the heartbreaking crime scene.
According to Wactor’s family, the former soap opera star was killed when he approached his car around 3 AM Saturday morning. Masked thieves were allegedly stealing the catalytic converter from Wactor’s vehicle when, upon confrontation, they opened fire.
Wactor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, informed ABC7 that her son thought the purported thieves were tow truck drivers. The three thieves opened fire shortly after Wactor approached them. The suspects ultimately fled the scene at West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street.
Wactor was rushed to a nearby hospital but passed away shortly thereafter.
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, Wactor starred on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital before he was slain over the weekend. The actor appeared in approximately 160 episodes of the show between 2020 and 2022 as the character Brando Corbin.
“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing,” the cast of General Hospital shared in a statement after Wactor’s passing on Saturday morning.
“He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day,” the show’s cast continued. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."
Marco Cuadros, Wactor’s manager, also paid tribute to the slain soap opera star.
"Johnny Wactor was such a kind soul, a talented actor and an inspiration to those around him," Cuadros said on Sunday. "His professionalism, his enthusiasm and love for his craft was infectious and made him such a joy to work with.”
“He pursued his dreams and achieved them, all the while remaining a good human being caring for others,” Wactor’s manager continued. “I am proud to say I was Johnny's manager and friend. He will always be cherished in my memory. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."
Sofia Mattsson, who played Wactor's wife on General Hospital during his two-year tenure, also shared her condolences following the actor’s senseless murder.
"My heart is so utterly broken,” Mattsson said. “Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy.”
“He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved,” she continued. “I admire the man he was so much and I'm a better person for having known him. We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart.”
“You will be so incredibly missed Johnny,” Mattsson concluded. “I'm sure you're already busy taking care of everyone up there."