Home > Celebrity > Justin Bieber 'New Chapter': Justin and Hailey Bieber Look at Pregnancy as a 'Fresh Start' for Marriage Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency Hailey's pregnancy serves as a 'fresh start' for her marriage to Justin Bieber. By: Aaron Johnson May 27 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly embracing her pregnancy as a "fresh start" in their marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. On May 9, Hailey, 27, shocked fans when the model announced she is pregnant with her first child shared with Justin, 30, in a romantic Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hailey announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post on May 9.

Hailey and Justin celebrated her baby news in a special way. In early May, the couple renewed their wedding vows in a Hawaiian field, exchanging Tiffany & Co. Forever bands as the model's tummy poked out from beneath a Saint Laurent gown — all of which was featured in her announcement video. According to sources, the intimate moment held a special meaning to the expecting parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hailey's Instagram announcement featured the couple renewing their wedding vows in Hawaii.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's no secret that Hailey and Justin have had their issues," an insider told Life & Style. "But they're really excited to welcome a baby into this world." The source added, "They see this new chapter as a chance to put the past behind them."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Sources claim the couple view the pregnancy as a 'fresh start' for their marraige.

Article continues below advertisement

To prepare for the arrival of their first child, the Yummy singer and Hailey — who originally said "I do" to each other in 2018 — are taking parenting classes and reading books, the source shared. "They're also talking very seriously about moving somewhere to raise their little one in peace, away from the craziness of L.A."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple are said to be excited for their first child and are ready to 'put the past behind them.'

Article continues below advertisement

The pair both love Hawaii — and Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, lives there now, so that's said to be at the top of their list. The source noted that a suburb of New York, where Hailey was raised, is an option, too. "The main thing is they want a serene environment," the source explained. "Somewhere they can grow and thrive as a family." RadarOnline.com has reached out to Hailey's rep for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, Hailey was forced to address rumors about her marriage prior to her pregnancy reveal. Back in March, the cover girl took to Instagram stories to slam "false" blind items speculating she and Justin were on the rocks after her dad, Stephen Baldwin, stirred gossip with a social media post asking for "prayers" for the couple.

"Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion," Hailey wrote in the post. "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it."