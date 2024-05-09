Baby Bliss: Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Expecting Their First Child

According to TMZ, she's a little over six months pregnant and will be entering her third trimester soon. The due date is believed to be late summer.

The couple have been married since Sept. 2018 and she recently squashed rumors their marriage was under strain. The lovebirds first exchanged their vows at a New York City courthouse before marrying in a second ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina the next year.

Hailey addressed the breakup speculation in March after her famous father, Stephen Baldwin, requested prayers for the young pair. "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on [TikTok] are 100% of the time wrong," Hailey stated via her Instagram Stories.

"Made out of thin air ... Come from the land of delusion ... I know it may be fun feeding into these stories [you see online,] but just know they're always false," the mom-to-be wrote at the time. "Sorry to spoil it."