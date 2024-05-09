Baby Bliss: Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Expecting Their First Child
Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, announced they are expecting their first child together, sharing a video revealing her baby bump and their excitement about growing their family.
In the video, Hailey proudly showcased her newfound curves while clad in a lace white dress as the couple kissed and celebrated their bundle of joy on the way, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hailey and Justin posted the clip featuring their intimate vow renewal on their respective pages, tagging each other on Thursday.
According to TMZ, she's a little over six months pregnant and will be entering her third trimester soon. The due date is believed to be late summer.
The couple have been married since Sept. 2018 and she recently squashed rumors their marriage was under strain. The lovebirds first exchanged their vows at a New York City courthouse before marrying in a second ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina the next year.
Hailey addressed the breakup speculation in March after her famous father, Stephen Baldwin, requested prayers for the young pair. "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on [TikTok] are 100% of the time wrong," Hailey stated via her Instagram Stories.
"Made out of thin air ... Come from the land of delusion ... I know it may be fun feeding into these stories [you see online,] but just know they're always false," the mom-to-be wrote at the time. "Sorry to spoil it."
Rumors went into overdrive after Stephen shared a message from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, seeking well-wishes for Hailey and Justin.
In a since-deleted post, Marx captioned a video of Bieber singing, "Christians, please when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."
Justin was previously asked about how many children they would like to have during a sit-down with Ellen DeGeneres back in 2020, revealing he wanted a big brood.
"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," the chart-topping performer said. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."
"I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think ... she's just not ready yet. And that's okay."