Hailey Bieber Confronts Dad Stephen Baldwin Over Social Media Posts About Her Marriage to Justin: Report
Miffed model Hailey Bieber is reportedly fed up with her father, Stephen Baldwin, making public remarks about her marriage to pop star Justin Bieber, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A bombshell report revealed Hailey, 27, took action and confronted her dad, 57, over his social media posts, which stirred up drama for the young couple.
The Usual Suspects star recently took to social media to ask for "prayers" for his daughter and son-in-law – but his request sparked more speculation about the fiercely private pair's romance being on the rocks!
According to the report, tipsters claim Hailey wants her protective parent to butt out — or else!
"Hailey confronted her father, warning him to refrain from further comments if he wishes to maintain a role in her and Justin's lives!" according to the National Enquirer.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Hailey's reps for comment.
As OKMagazine.com reported, Stephen caused drama for his daughter when he reposted a video from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries.
The video featured Justin playing guitar along with the caption, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."
Stephen's post sent Instagram followers into a tailspin — and one user even commented, "The media is reporting that hailey and Justin are divorcing based off the post you shared asking for prayers. Hopefully not."
Another asked, "Why pray for H and J ? 😮 I don’t understand."
As rumors and speculation about Hailey and Justin's marriage quickly spread across social platforms, Hailey eventually took to her Instagram stories to set the record straight about "blind items" regarding the state of her marriage.
"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 percent of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion," the 27-year-old wrote in an Instagram story post on March 5.
"So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. Sorry to spoil it."
Hailey and Stephen's Instagram posts followed gossip about her marriage to Justin being on brink of divorce. Fans noticed Justin looked particularly annoyed to be at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas with his wife back in February — and other insiders claimed Hailey was "fed up" with her husband's immature ways.
"It's like living with a kid. She can't even stand the clothes he wears," the source said. "He's clingy and needy and she's tired of being his nursemaid. They've been fighting a lot."