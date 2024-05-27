Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'Stronger Than Ever' After Marriage Woes

After the country music singer performed a trio of hits at the Power of Love charity benefit in Las Vegas on May 10, his wife joined him to belt out their 2019 hit, Nobody But You, before they shared a tender kiss on-stage.

The No Doubt front woman heaped praise on her cowboy, gushing to the gala's 1,500 guests that Shelton's "heart is as big as his voice" and that he "brings a smile to everyone he meets, and that is what makes us love him so much."