Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'Stronger Than Ever' After Marriage Woes

Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage is 'stronger than ever.'

By:

May 27 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage is said to be "stronger than ever" after overcoming a three-year rough patch, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The couple proudly showed off their blossoming connection with on-stage PDA during a recent charity benefit.

Source: MEGA

Stefani and Shelton have reportedly moved past their marriage woes.

After the country music singer performed a trio of hits at the Power of Love charity benefit in Las Vegas on May 10, his wife joined him to belt out their 2019 hit, Nobody But You, before they shared a tender kiss on-stage.

The No Doubt front woman heaped praise on her cowboy, gushing to the gala's 1,500 guests that Shelton's "heart is as big as his voice" and that he "brings a smile to everyone he meets, and that is what makes us love him so much."

Source: MEGA

Last year, the couple were said be leading 'separate lives.'

The pair has been acting like newlyweds again!

After facing a difficult period in their nearly nine-year romance — by late last year, they were starting to "lead separate lives," a source reportedly dished to In Touch at the time — an insider said Shelton, 47, and Stefani, 54, have since turned things around and "fallen in love all over again."

"They've been prioritizing spending time with each other and have been focused on getting back to doing the things that brought them together in the first place, like making music," the source told the outlet.

The couple recently released their fifth duet together, Purple Irises, which hints at overcoming discord with lyrics such as, "Don't wanna lose you" and "Are you happy?"

Source: MEGA

Sources claim the couple are 'prioritizing spending time with each other.'

According to Stefani, the song "comes from the idea that when you plant something, you are planting hope and watching love grow, weathering all the different seasons of growth."

"We are in this together, we planted the seeds together and we are growing together."

But things weren't so rosy as recently as last year.

"A lot of their friends were really worried it would end in divorce," the insider confessed, adding that the pair "had been fighting a lot and their work schedules were creating a lot of challenges."

Source: MEGA

The insider said the couple have 'found their way back to each other.'

Shelton left his coaching job on The Voice, the show where they met in 2014, last May after Season 23, explaining he wanted to spend more time with his wife and stepsons — only for Stefani to announce she was returning to the show without him for Season 24.

"Maybe she doesn't want too much family time," Blake quipped at the time.

The couple was supposed to spend New Year's Eve together in Nashville, where Shelton performed on CBS. "And then Vegas called," Stefani said, explaining why she sang in Sin City on December 31 instead. "I was like, 'Eh, I'm gonna do it.' If you're gonna be working, then I'm gonna be working."

They recognized the problem, the insider said, "and found their way back to each other."

In July, they'll mark their third wedding anniversary.

"They like to think they made it to the other side," the source added. "They really do seem more in love than ever."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Shelton's reps for comment.

