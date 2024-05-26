The arrests have unveiled a web of corruption within the Russian Ministry of Defense, casting a shadow over Putin's regime.

Political analyst Valery Solovey predicts that more generals and colonels could face the chopping block, underscoring the pervasive nature of corruption in the military hierarchy.

The recent string of detentions, including the arrest of Vladimir Verteletsky for abusing his official powers, has exposed the extent of malfeasance within the Russian defense department. These scandals have sparked fears of a return to "Stalin-era purges," reminiscent of dark chapters in Russian history.

