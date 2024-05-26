Democrat Strategist James Carville Goes on Unhinged Rant, Claims Donald Trump has Syphilis — and Urges Pro-Biden Forces to 'Release the Files'
Famed Democrat strategist James Carville — the campaign manager who catapulted Bill Clinton into the White House — has claimed former president Donald Trump is secretly hiding a syphilis diagnosis.
In a wild online rant posted Saturday, Carville tore into Democrats counter messaging to the three-times indicted Trump. He urged his party to play dirty in response to the 45th president suggesting President Joe Biden should undertake a drug test prior to the first presidential debate on June 27 and to be aired on CNN.
“If Trump says he wants Biden to take a drug test, then fine, you release the files that Keith Schiller, your goon, stole from your internist in January 2017,” Carville told Politicon, an online media outlet.
Schiller is Trump’s long-time bodyguard and a former Trump White House aide. In February 2017, it was reported Schiller visited the Park Avenue, Manhattan, office of Dr. Harold Bornstein, and took all of Trump’s medical records.
The incident, which Dr. Bornstein described at the time as a “raid,” took place two days after Bornstein told a newspaper that he had prescribed a hair growth medicine for the president for years. (Dr. Bornstein, who also once described Trump as "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency," died in 2021.)
Carville suggested Democrats should challenge Trump over the incident involving Dr. Bornstein, claiming it was designed to hide its real reason: he is suffering from syphilis, a sexually transmitted infection transmitted by skin-to-skin contact.
“Those records will contain the fact that he had syphilis,” insisted Carville.
“Would anyone ever follow up and ask, ‘Where are the health records ‘Donny Boy’?’ We are not going to do that.”
There is also no evidence that Trump has syphilis. RadarOnline.com has sought comment from the Trump campaign in response to Carville’s comments.
“Trump says he will be there; call me skeptical,” added Carville. “Now he is starting (with), ‘Well, Biden was on drugs. He doesn’t take a drug test. Now he is going to say CNN can’t be fair to him.”
On January 17, Trump faced similar speculation from Carville after a photo showed his hands covered in red marks.
Carville cited a number of medical doctors who he said had confirmed to him the marks were a sign of "secondary syphilis."
"They don't look like cuts to me,” Carville said at the time. “They look like sores, and I asked a number of MDs what medical condition manifests itself through hand sores, and the answer is immediate and unanimous: secondary syphilis."
"All right, I think I think there's a good chance this man has 'the clap,' and I'm not being particularly secretive about it."
In response to the photos, Dr. Philip Chan, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at Brown University and medical director of a publicly funded STD clinic in Rhode Island, told Newsweek that the image was "not consistent with secondary syphilis."
“I think the truth of what's being speculated upon is that, yes, the rash on the palms of one hand is a strong indicator in people of secondary syphilis. That's very, very true. But if you look at, if you look at like pictures on the Internet, for example, you're going to see it's usually evenly spread out on the palms.
“It's usually flat. It's usually kind of like, you know, dots or you know what we would call a maculopapular rash, kind of these flat round spots.
“If you look at what Trump has on his hand, it's really isolated to one spot on his hand. That's not really consistent, I would say, with secondary syphilis.”