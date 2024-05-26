Democrat Strategist James Carville Goes on Unhinged Rant, Claims Donald Trump has Syphilis — and Urges Pro-Biden Forces to 'Release the Files'

In a wild online rant posted Saturday, Carville tore into Democrats counter messaging to the three-times indicted Trump. He urged his party to play dirty in response to the 45th president suggesting President Joe Biden should undertake a drug test prior to the first presidential debate on June 27 and to be aired on CNN.

“If Trump says he wants Biden to take a drug test, then fine, you release the files that Keith Schiller, your goon, stole from your internist in January 2017,” Carville told Politicon, an online media outlet.

Schiller is Trump’s long-time bodyguard and a former Trump White House aide. In February 2017, it was reported Schiller visited the Park Avenue, Manhattan, office of Dr. Harold Bornstein, and took all of Trump’s medical records.