Donald Trump Shows Off Hands as He Blames A.I. for Mysterious Cuts in Viral Photo
Ex-president Donald Trump flashed his hands at a Fox News correspondent after he pressed him about a viral photo featuring mysterious red sores on his hand that sparked speculation online on whether he had syphilis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump, 77, was seemingly caught off guard by Mark Meredith's question about his hand — and blamed the bizarre incident on AI technology.
About two weeks ago, the GOP frontrunner was photographed leaving Trump Tower in New York City on his way to court for E. Jean Carroll's defamation trial. Mysterious red splotches resembling cuts or sores were spotted on Trump's hand as he waved outside the gilded skyscraper.
The photo quickly went viral online, with political pundits and medical professionals speculating the cause of the unusual markings.
On Wednesday, Trump was confronted about the recent viral moment as he left a meeting with the Teamsters union in Washington D.C.
The 77-year-old appeared confused and oblivious to online rumors about the photo, which alleged the markings were a symptom of the sexually transmitted infectious disease.
"How’s your hand? It looks like it’s better now," Meredith asked the former president.
"My hand?" a seemingly puzzled Trump replied as he looked at his hands before holding one up for the news correspondent.
"Yeah, what happened the other day?" Meredith pressed, to which the embattled Republican fired back, "What was wrong with it?"
"You didn’t see the photos?" Meredith followed up.
"No. What was wrong with it?" Trump asked. The former president showed off his hand to the camera again, prompting Meredith to ask him to show the "other one."
Trump obliged but the reporter continued to question him over the incident, "Ok, and do you wanna tell us what happened with the hand?"
"Nothing," the ex-president said, adding, "Maybe it’s A.I."
While Trump was oblivious to speculation about his condition, the internet all but diagnosed him. The viral photo made headlines and even prompted the trending hashtag #SyphilisDon on X.
Democrat political consultant James Carville theorized on the Politicon podcast that Trump had "the clap."
"I’ve asked a number of MDS what medical condition manifests itself through hand sores and the answer is immediate and unanimous: Secondary syphilis," Carville said. "All right. I think there’s a good chance this man has the clap, and I’m not being particularly secretive about it."